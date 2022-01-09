5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for jungles in 2022

Minecraft is a game known for its ability to be ever-changing and dynamic. The game has an infinite sandbox world, allowing players to explore their heart's content.

With exploration being one of the biggest aspects of Minecraft, Mojang has made sure to add a plethora of interesting biomes to the game, one of which is the jungle biome and its variants. This article will showcase some of the best Minecraft seeds for jungles in 2022.

Note: Due to seed parity and the following seeds generated on Minecraft 1.18, both Java and Bedrock versions of the seeds are the same.

Top 5 jungle seeds for Minecraft bedrock (2022)

5) Jungle beside stony peaks (Seed: 18289033)

This seed spawns the player at the border of an expansive plains biome and a forest biome. A huge mountain can be seen looming against the sky. The seed is unique as it contains multiple biomes that can be located easily.

A small jungle biome can be found beside a stony peaks biome directly south of the spawning area. Other biomes of interest include a desert, badlands, and jagged peaks biome.

4) Bamboo Jungle spawn (Seed: 1374097615)

This seed spawns the player in a massive bamboo jungle filled with thick bamboo trees and unending greenery. Close to spawn, players can find several cave entrances that lead to different caves.

A massive lush cave system runs directly beneath the jungle, with the caves spanning thousands of blocks and some huge caverns along the way.

3) Jungle hills and lush cave (Seed: 743324574)

This seed spawns the player in a snowy taiga biome. After enjoying the beautiful sights the snow-filled biome has to offer, players can head to a jungle biome with a uniquely generated lush cave system. The cave is exposed and is situated right in the middle of the expansive jungle biome.

Cave entrance: 1767, 115, -1934

2) Woodland mansion in jungle (Seed: 150589112544105406)

This seed spawns Minecrafters inside a jungle biome. Immediately, a huge woodland mansion can be found right beside spawn. The mansion van is raided for valuable resources.

However, it is recommended that the player farm some rudimentary gear before plundering the woodland mansion. Another point to note is that the mansion’s roof contains an entirely generated jungle temple.

1) Island jungle (Seed: 1423185990)

This seed spawns the player on a massive island covered with a jungle biome. Many hollow and expansive cave systems can be found within the island, giving players everything they need to carry out most parts of the game’s progression. Some interestingly generated caves and cliffs can be found on the island, apart from a stony peaks biome.

Jungles are among the most interesting biomes to explore in Minecraft. Home to the rare "jungle temple" structures and rare mobs like pandas, players are likely to spend tons of time exploring these vast biomes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar