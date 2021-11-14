5 best Minecraft bedroom decoration ideas (2021)

Building is one of the core mechanics of Minecraft. Whether the build is a grand castle with a plethora of towers or a simple panic shelter, building has a crucial part to play in every aspect of the game. For players building home bases or modern houses, interior decoration takes over a major chunk of the building progress.

Bedrooms are one of the main rooms in any house built in Minecraft. Players want their bedrooms to be beautifully decorated and adorned with ornaments. Fortunately, Minecraft offers a large inventory of resources, which can be used to build and beautify a perfect bedroom. Listed below are some of the finest bedroom designs players can try out in Minecraft.

Top five bedroom decoration designs in Minecraft

5) Glowstone and banners

This build is quite simple. However, if it is attempted in survival mode, the player must go to the Nether to collect Glowstone. In this build, the player needs to place two blocks of glowstone, one block deep, and a banner on each. These banners will serve as pillows.

Two beds can then be placed at the helm of the banners, thus completing the double bed build. Glowstone will emit a faint glow at night, contributing to the aesthetic of the build.

4) A casual Master bedroom

A master bedroom in Minecraft (Image via u/RICKY_CRAFT on Reddit)

This design results in a quaint little bedroom, not too small, not too big. The rear of the bed can have a small space for some paintings. Also, a bookshelf can be included on both sides of the bed. An assortment of gray, white, and black carpets can contribute to the aesthetic look of the bedroom, along with some flowerpots, more paintings, a window, and sea lanterns for lighting.

3) Carpet bed

A bed with pink carpets as bedsheets (Image via PopularMMOs on YouTube)

This decoration procedure involves a big double bed with a foundation made of wooden planks and stairs. As for pillows, placing snow from a snow bucket is advised, and above it, a white carpet. For the bedsheets, carpets of any color can be used. Finally, signs can be used to surround the bed in a small border.

2) Bunk bed

Bunk beds in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This build relies heavily on trap doors and barrels. It has space for two beds, placed in a vertical segment. Barrels can be placed adjacent to the beds. Also, a ladder can be placed to reach the bed above. This build can be expanded with multiple layers and surrounded by more barrels and accessories like flowerpots and leaves.

1) Mini bedroom

A mini bedroom concept in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This build includes a small bedroom design, consisting mostly of wood structures. A set of bookshelves surrounds the build, with a few barrels beside the bed. A small platform can be built using trap doors, with a storage area beneath it for chests, an enchantment table, or furnaces. A lantern can be used for lighting.

Bedroom decoration is a major part of building in Minecraft. Decorating and trying out different designs for bedrooms is a long and detailed process for gamers, as every player pictures their bedroom as a place with a beautiful view and great aesthetic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar