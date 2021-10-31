5 best Minecraft blocks for building floors

Minecraft is known for its many features and mechanics and new ones are added every now and then. However, one mechanic that has stood the test of time is building. Building is a major part of Minecraft, whether it is a small shack to spend the night in, or a grand castle built by a number of players.

There are a number of blocks in the game, and many of them are ideal for use in building houses or other structures. Flooring is an important part of building any structure in Minecraft that contributes majorly to its beautification. Here are some of the best blocks players can use for flooring in Minecraft.

Top 5 blocks for flooring in Minecraft

5) Vertical Wooden Logs and Planks

Different types of logs and planks (Image via Minecraft)

Wooden logs are almost always a player’s first item in Minecraft. Logs are quite easily obtainable, and when used vertically for flooring, can provide a warm and comforting vibe of a wooden cabin. Different kinds of logs can be used in different patterns, like alternating rows of oak and spruce logs. The same principle applies to planks as well. Four wooden planks can be obtained from one log.

4) Polished Andesite, Granite and Diorite

Diorite, Granite and Andesite (Image via Minecraft)

Andesite, Granite and Diorite are three of the most commonly available blocks in Minecraft. They can be found in huge numbers when mining. While the raw versions of these blocks might not be as appealing to the eye, their polished versions can be used as tiles for flooring. An alternate diagonal pattern might be the way to go with these polished blocks.

3) Wool and Concrete

Wool is one of the best blocks for flooring and decoration in Minecraft, owing to the variety of colors it can be dyed in. What is more convenient is that white wool, which is the most common type of wool available, can be dyed into many different colors. This makes it easier for players to control what type of colour they want for flooring. Concrete can also be used in a variety of colors and unlike wool, concrete is not flammable.

2) Terracotta

Terracotta is a major decoration block, which can be used extensively for flooring. These blocks have many different intricate designs on them, which sets them apart from blocks with plain colored designs like wool or concrete. Terracotta can be used to highlight a variety of designs on a house floor. It can be obtained from villages or bought from masons.

1) Glowstone

Glowstone used in flooring (Image via u/LordMarcel on Reddit)

Glowstone is a beautiful light-emitting decoration block found only in the Nether. It can be made from Glowstone dust. It is great for a light source within the house, and can be placed as a flooring block in the corners of a room. A better idea would be to cover the glowstone block with a carpet so as to not expose the block, but retain the light being emitted.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of its writer.

