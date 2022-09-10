5 best Minecraft build ideas using amethyst

In the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang introduced a new terrain generation called the Amethyst Geode. It is made up of smooth basalt, calcite, new amethyst, budding amethyst, and amethyst cluster blocks. Budding amethysts have amethyst clusters growing from them, which are some of the most beautiful and fascinating blocks the developers have ever added.

Amethysts have a special feature where they create a magical chime-like sound when a player walks over them. Additionally, clusters and shards can also be obtained and used in several ways. Many players must've thought of using this set of blocks and items in builds. Hence, here is a list of some design ideas involving amethyst.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable ways to use amethyst blocks as decoration.

Top 5 build ideas for Minecraft using amethyst

5) Decorating Mines

Old mines can be decorated beautifully with Amethyst clusters in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Some of the most beautiful amethyst blocks are clusters. These half blocks can be of different sizes depending on how much the clusters have grown from budding amethysts.

If players are done with a particular mine and want to mine somewhere else, they can place amethyst clusters all around them, simply to show that nature in the form of these clusters is gradually taking over as well as the passing of time.

4) Ceiling Decoration

Amethysts' unique texture design and occasional clusters are great for ceilings in Minecraft base (Image via Mojang)

If players look closely, they will see how unique the texture design of amethyst blocks really is. Hence, they can also think of using these blocks and amethyst clusters for decorating ceilings as well. The small white twinkle design on amethysts can offer a starry look. Additionally, the clusters will add a more three-dimensional aesthetic to ceilings and can also be perceived as chandeliers since they have a slight glow to them.

3) Pool Design

A covered pool designed completely with amethyst blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Building a pool as part of a base is quite popular in the community. Though there are several ways to build it, players can also consider using amethyst blocks in one way or another. For example, in the picture provided above, the entire indoor pool is made of amethyst blocks. Due to their magical look, these blocks are excellent as the bed of the swimming pool. Players can also add clusters to the walls or ceilings of the same.

2) Allay's house

Allays duplicate with the help of amethyst shards from Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

After the latest 1.19.2 update of the game, Mojang added a new feature to Allays where they are able to duplicate themselves when a player plays a music disc on a jukebox and gives them an amethyst shard to hold. Since the mobs are now somewhat connected to crystal, it would be excellent if gamers could create an amethyst-inspired space for all the new Allays rescued from evil Pillagers and Illagers.

1) Enchanting Room's floor

Amethyst blocks' chime sounds will be perfect for when players enchant their gear in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Amethyst blocks make a unique, mystical chime sound when a player walks on them, making them excellent for floors. Another magical feature of the game is how gamers enchant their gear with special abilities. Hence, if they're creating a dedicated enchanting room in their base, they can decorate its floor with amethyst blocks. As they walk towards the enchanting table, they will hear the chime sound and feel more immersed.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh