5 best Minecraft capes of all time

While Minecraft players can easily change their skin, getting new capes is not easy. Capes are special and rare cosmetic items in the game that not all players have. They are commemorative skin accessories that are only given to players by Mojang.

There are many reasons why Mojang gives out capes. Previously, the studio distributed them to everyone who attended their annual event, Minecon. However, since the event has completely shifted to online streams, the company now only rewards players with capes when they reach certain milestones.

Listed below are some of the best capes in the sandbox game's history.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are not listed in any particular order.

Minecon 2016 cape and 4 other amazing capes in the history of Minecraft

1) Mojang logo cape

The Mojang logo cape is extremely rare as it is only given to those who work in the company (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This is one of the most iconic and rarest capes in Minecraft. The cape is red in color, with a classic white Mojang logo. It is only given to those who have worked at or joined the studio between October 2015 and July 2021.

While it is not the most beautiful cape in the game, it is certainly special due to its rarity. Moreover, it cannot be obtained by newer Mojang employees since the studio is now giving out a new cape.

2) Minecon 2016 cape

Those who attended Minecon in 2016 received the special Enderman cape (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Minecon 2016 cape is one of the coolest skin customizations in Minecraft. Like almost every official cape, it is extremely rare since only a handful of players have it.

Minecon is Mojang's annual convention, where thousands of players flock to meet the game's developers and other famous content creators.

This cape was given to those who attended the event in 2016. It is black and gray in color with nothing but Enderman's purple eyes. However, when players wear the cape, a menacing evil-looking mouth will also appear.

3) Vanilla cape

The Vanilla cape was given to those who owned both editions of the game before they were sold collectively (Image via Mojang)

Vanilla is the newest cape offered by Mojang. It is one of the most common capes that players can have since it is given to those who had purchased both Minecraft editions before they started selling collectively.

This is essentially the studio's way of thanking those who purchased both editions of the game separately.

4) Minecon 2011 cape

Minecon 2011 attendees received a special cape with a Creeper face on it (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As its name suggests, this cape was only given to those who attended Minecon in 2011. It was the first Minecon ever held by Mojang.

This was essentially the first cape that regular players received after the sandbox game was released. It has an iconic Creeper face with a vibrant red background.

5) Account Migration cape

This cape was given to those who successfully migrated their account from Mojang to Microsoft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Account Migration cape is arguably the most common one in the entire game because it was given to everyone who migrated their Mojang accounts to Microsoft.

After Microsoft acquired Mojang, the company urged players to switch their Mojang accounts to Microsoft. The studio strategically tried to catalyze the process by gifting everyone a cape.

