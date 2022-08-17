Free Vanilla cape coming for Minecraft Java and Bedrock players

In general, capes are pretty tough to come by in Minecraft. There are a few available for players on Bedrock Edition, but they're far less common on Java. There isn't a wide variety of capes even on the former, thus making the ones that players do have a little more rare.

Mojang recently offered players a cape if they voluntarily migrated their Mojang account over to Microsoft, since the latter company bought the former several years ago and is trying to clean it all up.

Since there aren't a lot of capes, it's pretty big news when Minecraft players are offered a new one for free. Here's what players need to know about the "Vanilla Cape" that's allegedly coming soon.

Everything to know Minecraft's Vanilla Cape

If one searches for Minecraft Vanilla Cape on Google or another search engine, they'll likely find a post titled, "Introducing the Vanilla cape- Minecraft" but will find a dead link when they click on it.

According to Twitter user @ibxtoycat, this is because the post has since been deleted, but they were able to gather the important information for players before then.

Andrew (Toycat) @ibxtoycat Minecraft deleted the post, but there was originally a plan to make a "vanilla cape" for people who bought java and bedrock before they became "java & bedrock"



Pretty nice gesture, props to Mojang if this happens. Minecraft deleted the post, but there was originally a plan to make a "vanilla cape" for people who bought java and bedrock before they became "java & bedrock"Pretty nice gesture, props to Mojang if this happens. https://t.co/hZGgxKHBwV

According to the Twitter user, here's what that site said about the upcoming cape:

"To show our gratitude to players who already had both editions before we announced we'd started selling them together, we're going to give you the new Vanilla cape! So if you bought both Java and Bedrock Edition before June 6, 2022, you will be receiving this special cape shortly, and you'll be able to wear it in both editions."

Mojang recently packaged Bedrock and Java Edition together on the PC and stated that if either version (PC specific version of Bedrock, not just any console's version) was purchased, they'd now have access to the other one as well.

The cape is supposed to show up in lockers without anyone having to do anything.

The Migrator cape (Image via @eckoxsoldier/Twitter)

However, to reward those who spent money on both editions, which cost over USD $27 each, Mojang is offering a reward. It's not a USD $27 reward, but it is an exclusive cape nonetheless.

However, the post's deletion has some worried. If the post wasn't supposed to go up, then it's possible that they've changed their minds or aren't giving the cape out for free.

It's also possible that the images of the cape and even some of the information in the post, were inaccurate. While that part could still be true, one Minecraft Discord member confirmed that the cape is real and it is coming.

Details surrounding the cape might have changed, but it does seem like the cape is definitely coming. The Discord member did not say when this information would be updated and released, nor when the cape might come, but PC Minecraft gamers can rest assured that it is on the way.

Despite the post's deletion, it is not incorrect. Gamers can keep an eye on the official Mojang website (or keep checking that dead link) to find out anything they release about the Vanilla cape.

