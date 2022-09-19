5 best Minecraft decorations for beginners

Minecraft is a game where players can build almost anything. Due to near-endless maps, innumerable blocks, and items, the title lets players' imaginations run wild. Whether someone wants to build a basic hut and complete the game quietly, or keep grinding to create unique structures, Mojang's title allows for every kind of gameplay.

Players who are jumping into the popular sandbox game for the first time might be overwhelmed by the amount of information they need to remember. However, once they get comfortable, they can start decorating and beautifying their base. Though there are innumerable types of decorations players can create, here are a few great ideas for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable decorations that players can learn and build.

Top 5 beginner-friendly decorations in Minecraft

1) Custom bookshelf

Players can decorate their Minecraft base interior by creating a custom bookshelf area (Image via Reddit/u/MercifulTiger21)

Bookshelves are regular blocks in the game that are primarily used to create a better enchanting table area. However, players can create a custom bookshelf area where they can use other blocks and items to decorate the interior of their base.

Players can place a lectern at the bottom of this custom bookshelf area, so that it can be used in reality as well. This is a nice little decoration for a base that is extremely easy to build.

2) Fancy fences

Minecraft base fences can be decorated in many ways (Image via Mojang)

New players usually create a protection barrier around the base with regular wooden fences or stone walls. However, they can greatly improve designs to create something eye-catching. Different blocks and fence combinations can also be used.

Players can also add redstone lamps with daylight sensors so that they automatically light up when it's night time. Bushes can also be created with the help of leaf blocks, along with iron bars for strong stone walls.

3) Street lamps

Street lamps are extremely easy to build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Usually, if players want to illuminate their base surroundings, they place torches to spawn proof the area. While torches will do the job, they are esthetically unpleasant. Hence, players can create simple street lamps with fences and lanterns.

It will not only look beautiful, but will illuminate all the areas as well. At least three fences need to be placed on top of each other, and another can be placed horizontally, with a lantern placed on it.

4) Enchanting room flooring

Amethyst blocks are perfect for enchanting room floor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who are new to the game will probably create their first enchanting table and surround it with bookshelves to get the best enchantments. Hence, to decorate the enchanting room even more, they can build the floor with amethyst blocks.

These particular blocks look quite magical and also sound like chimes when players walk on them. They are quite fitting for the enchanting room, especially due to the look and the sound they create.

5) Couch set

Couch set can be made for the base to add slight realism to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will gradually learn that there are only certain types of non-mob entities on which players can sit, like boats and minecarts. However, this should not stop them from creating certain home decorations that are meant for sitting.

To bring their base closer to reality, they can create a couch or sofa set with stairs and slabs. Additionally, the stairs can also be used to create dining table chairs. Even though they cannot sit on these decorations, these designs enhance the overall look of a base.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far