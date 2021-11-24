5 best Minecraft Education Edition features you should know about

Minecraft Education Edition is a version of Minecraft that is designed specifically for use in classrooms. It has a variety of features compared to Minecraft’s other versions, making it convenient for use in a classroom setting.

Education Edition was launched November 1, 2016, with subsequent versions for the App Store and Google Play released in 2018 and 2020.

The game has eligibility criteria to be fulfilled by anyone who wants to purchase the Education Edition, including requirements like the player having to be a qualified staff member or educator at an accredited educational institution.

The game also offers various lesson plans that can be downloaded from the game’s website.

Top 5 interesting features in Minecraft Education Edition

5) Classroom mode

Classroom mode can be used to communicate better (Image via Minecraft)

Classroom mode is a companion application that comes pre-installed into Minecraft Education Edition. It allows teachers to monitor students without being in the game themselves through a spectator map and interact with them via a chatbox.

4) Code builder

The code builder is a useful tool (Image via Microsoft MakeCode on YouTube)

Code builder is a feature that allows students to create, explore, and play in self-created Minecraft worlds. This is done by writing code.

3) Chalkboard

Chalkboards are good for in-game communication (Image via Minecraft)

Chalkboards are an exciting feature added to Education Edition that come in three sizes: 1×1 (slate), 2×1 (poster), and 2×3 (board). It allows teachers and players to interact in-game and effectively communicate goals and objectives.

2) Non-player characters (NPCs)

NPCs in Minecraft Education Edition act as guides for students and teachers, helping them find their way across the game world. They provide additional information and allow teachers to create personalized web links to any references that they need to understand.

1) Chemistry

Chemistry is an essential part of Education Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Chemistry is one of the most important features Minecraft Education Edition has to offer. It allows players to create and mix elements and perform chemistry experiments using a plethora of chemistry crafting tables like the Element Constructor.

Minecraft Education Edition is an excellent tool for making both teaching and learning fun. It offers a host of features that differentiate it from the other editions, making it a convenient tool that provides more information than a distraction. It also encourages the idea of using video games for educational purposes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

