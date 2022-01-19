5 best Minecraft enchantments for weapons in 2022

Enchanting is an expansive and helpful element in Minecraft, but not all enchantments provide the same benefits, and some are much more helpful than others, depending on the situation.

This is no different when it comes to weapon enchantments. There are many to choose from, and some don't pack the same punch as others.

It comes down to players' preferences to a significant degree and what they prioritize in a weapon. Still, some enchantments for weapons hold universally high quality and are agreed to be some of the best.

There's always room for debate about enchantment quality, especially after incremental updates, but many of the best picks have remained so for some time.

Minecraft: The top weapon enchantments in Minecraft 1.18

5) Loyalty

Tridents aren't easy to obtain, but they make great weapons (Image via Mojang)

Though some Minecraft players may prefer Channeling enchantment due to its ability to harness lightning, the enchantment is situational as it can only use this lightning when there is a thunderstorm ongoing and when the mob isn't being affected by opaque blocks.

With Loyalty, players don't have to worry about factors getting in the way of enchantment.

Loyalty operates by returning a thrown trident to its users, with increased ranks reducing the return time. This makes the trident a useful ranged weapon that players won't have to sweat retrieving.

4) Sharpness

Sharpness' function is straight and to the point (Image via Mojang)

Sharpness is one of the oldest and most straightforward weapon enchantments in Minecraft, which increases damage from the enchanted weapon. This may not seem like much, but it's just a great enchantment to get more out of a player's weapon of choice.

Damage increases as the ranks do, meaning players can place Sharpness V on a powerful item like a netherite sword and quickly eliminate most enemies in a few hits.

Sharpness is also a massive help against most bosses, especially the Wither, where every melee strike needs to count.

3) Infinity

Infinity removes the need for standard ammunition (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players won't have to worry about dwindling arrow reserves with the Infinity enchantment. Infinity allows players to fire arrows from their bow without using standard arrows in their inventory.

The bow's durability still drops, and the enchantment doesn't apply to special ammo like tipped or spectral arrows, but it's an excellent enchantment to have on the bow.

An unlimited supply of arrows in a single enchantment will save players plenty of time gathering flint, feathers, and sticks for arrows.

2) Multishot

Multishot packs additional arrows for the price of one (Image via Mojang)

A crossbow-only enchantment in Minecraft, Multishot allows players to fire three arrows or firework rockets while only subtracting one from the player's inventory. This makes for an excellent ammunition economy, and firing multiple firework rockets can essentially convert a crossbow into a shotgun.

This makes Multishot one of the most effective ranged enchantments in the game and is highly recommended for taking on opponents at a distance.

1) Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect deals damage over time to most mobs (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft mobs in the Overworld aren't big fans of fire, and Fire Aspect allows players to utilize the power of fire on their swords. After getting hit by a Fire Aspect enchanted sword, the opponent will immediately burst into flames if they aren't resistant to fire.

This makes Fire Aspect considerably diminished in the Nether, but the enchantment still works on standard skeletons and endermen even in the Nether.

There aren't many weapon enchantments that bestow damage over time, so equipping a player with the ability to set enemy mobs on fire is a massive boon in melee combat.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

