5 best Minecraft gas station designs

As a Minecraft enthusiast, you know that nothing is better than building out your own little world. After all, the best games are ones that let you do whatever you want with no restrictions. That's why it's so much fun to build tons of unique and different stuff in Mojang's sandbox title, as you can create infinite designs in a never-ending world.

Gas stations are something you see every day if you go outside, they're a very common type of building. Have you ever looked at one of those and imagined recreating it in a blocky world? In this post, we'll provide five great examples of how to build an awesome gas station design in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gas stations can make for unique and cool builds in Minecraft: Top 5 designs you should try out

5) Gas station with groceries

For this particular gas station build, you will need a small room for groceries and cashiers. This room should have windows so people can see what's inside without having to go into the actual building. This design uses prismarine for the roof and a lot of parts of the build, which makes everything really stand out.

The best part is a grocery store with lots of different kinds of food in it! It doesn't really matter how many shelves there are or where they're located, just make sure that everything looks realistic enough.

This is so people know what kind of store they're looking at when they come across it while playing Minecraft survival servers or creative servers, where everyone gets unlimited resources while building things out into infinity. This build was made by YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

4) Circle K Gas Station

This next build is a Circle K gas station, which is an extremely popular gas station franchise. This build is great as there is an area where you can go in and buy snacks, with a picnic spot outside! It would be a great build for a modded server, you can completely transform it!

This Circle K Gas Station uses a lot of blocks that are red, like clay and bricks. This is good because it makes it stand out compared to other stuff you may create. It even has a readable logo, made with banners in-game, which is very unique because it's not something you can do with everything.

This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber KingBubbaGaming. If you check out his channel, you will find tons of other cool Minecraft builds, such as Taco Bells, McDonalds, and much more.

3) Simple gas station

This is quite a simple gas station design in Minecraft. It is a smaller building that uses way less materials, making it ideal for survival mode. Don't add too many textures and keep it simple. Make sure you have windows looking in, as it gives the building a great look and gives you a chance to show off the interior.

This build was constructed by the YouTuber Zekken-ZK, it would be a great build to put in a larger city-type build. It looks a bit older, so it would be great to give off the vibes of something built in the 1900's. The yellow and blue blocks used in this build are great for contrast, and really add to the look.

2) Easy-to-build car gas station

If you want to build an easy-to-build gas station with grocery store facilities, here are some tips:

Build your gas pumps first - they're easier than the store itself. Make sure they're far enough from each other so that you can easily get in between them without having to go around them (and make sure there's enough room for cars). If possible, put some street lights around them so they look more realistic at night time too.

Next up is creating an entrance area where people can come inside with their vehicles to get gas. In this build, that's done by using slabs, just make sure there is enough space between each block so it doesn't feel cramped. Follow the video above and it should be pretty easy!

1) Gas station & car wash

This is a gas station with a car wash, and is very simple to do. It can be done if you follow this video tutorial made by the YouTuber Keralis. The Minecraft building looks extremely authentic and the builder truly did a fantastic job making it.

The cars builds in this tutorial look truly incredible and copying them will ensure your build looks fantastic. This gas station is also extremely large, with tons of room and each pump, and a huge shopping area inside!

The car wash is really cool, with tons of room for you to place a car in it and make it look like it's getting washed. The whole build is extremely well put together and just compliments itself so well. If you're interested in making a gas station in Minecraft, this should definitely be your first choice!

Poll : 0 votes