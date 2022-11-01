5 best Minecraft Halloween builds from Reddit (2022)

It is officially Halloween and Minecraft players have the opportunity to make perfect builds for the day. The game has its own terrifying features, like an abandoned village, a mineshaft, the Deep Dark, and several different mobs. For the spooky season, though, many players like to see if they can construct something scary on their own.

With all the blocks available in the game, whether it's Survival or Creative, players have plenty at their disposal to make a sufficiently Halloween-esque build.

On Minecraft Reddit, there are numerous examples from this time of year. Players love building and sharing their Halloween builds with the community. Here are a few fun examples.

Minecraft Halloween: Best holiday builds from Reddit in 2022

5) Courage the Cowardly Dog

This build is one of the best and most popular from the Halloween season, with nearly five thousand upvotes at the time of writing. Courage the Cowardly Dog was a children's show that often bordered on being terrifying. It contained some of the creepiest visuals, so it's perfect for Halloween. Suffice to say, this Minecraft Redditor knew that.

Not only is it a good collaborative build for Halloween, but it's also perfectly done. Anyone who has ever seen the show will instantly recognize this build.

4) Homemade Jack-O-Lantern

While it's true that you can make your own jack-o-lanterns in Minecraft with a pumpkin and a few other items, that generally doesn't mean building one block by block. However, in this case, it does and it results in an awesome build.

Jack-o-lanterns are staples of the Halloween season and this is an excellent recreation. It's simple but effective and looks great. It wouldn't be something someone could live out of for very long because they'd quickly run out of space. However, it's an excellent build regardless.

It also utilizes one of the more overlooked blocks. Candles were only added to the 1.17 update, but they're a great light block. This build uses them to perfection.

3) Pumpkin house

Is there anything more Halloween-esque than a pumpkin? Pumpkins adorn the decorations of all Halloween-themed houses, so there aren't a lot of better themes for a Minecraft build. In this case, it's not so much building a homemade pumpkin but using it and other similar blocks in a favorable aesthetic.

It's definitely one of the more creative Halloween builds found on the Reddit and uses all its chosen blocks perfectly.

2) Creepy build

This Minecraft build perfectly encapsulates the Halloween spirit. It has a spooky vibe and the correct block usage to fit right in with the holiday. Dark blocks and orange lighting are two things any Halloween builder will want to utilize, and this Redditor did that spectacularly.

It's also a very faithful and well-done recreation of the source they were using, which only makes it that much more impressive.

1) Witch hut

Witch huts are one of the most terrifying generated structures in the entire game. As a result, they make for excellent Halloween builds. Minecraft players often love renovating generated structures as they are, so this is a perfect opportunity for the Halloween season. Not only is it a great Halloween build, it's just a well-done creation in general.

Generated structures can be difficult to build with since they spawn randomly and in many different ways, but this Redditor made the best of the witch hut and turned it into an excellent build for any occasion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

