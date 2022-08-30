5 best Minecraft house ideas for endgame players

Building homes in Minecraft is a skill that grows better over time. Some of the game's longest-tenured players have created some truly impressive places to live no matter what the game mode.

Granted, not all of the Minecraft homes listed in this article technically qualify as "houses" per se, but they're still incredible. Some of the game's finest builders have created temples, castles, and treehouses as homes.

For players who have reached the endgame of Survival Mode, many of these homes can inspire them to create their own unique builds. In the same vein, it's also possible for players to recreate these awesome homes as they are.

Below, players can find some awesome home builds worth checking out for expert builders.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Skull cave and 4 other endgame builds that players can recreate or use as inspiration in Minecraft

1) Modern Pyramid Home

This pyramid brings a contemporary take on its design (Image via Minecraft House Plan/Bilibili)

While most Minecraft players likely think of sandstone blocks when they think of the word "pyramid," this house design is a wonderful spin on that notion.

This pyramid's exterior is built out of white concrete and glass blocks, and it rests in the center of a square-like pool. To make the outside pop visually, the builder surrounded the trim of the pyramid's levels with rose bushes and lanterns to keep it well-lit.

The pyramid is a gorgeous sight no matter the time of day, and the interior is incredibly spacious for decoration.

2) Skull Cave

This home certainly cuts an intimidating visage (Image via u/Bloody_Corpse/Reddit)

For a more sinister-looking home in Minecraft, this build by Bloody_Corpse on Reddit may be the perfect fit. Based partially on the side of a mountain, this decaying skull cave home looks like the lair of an evil wizard or a pirate lord.

Overgrown greenery by way of jungle trees is a perfect complement. The rugged path leading up to the mouth of the cave is a perfect way to show that the home is still in use but may not have the best maintenance in the world.

The interior is particularly roomy, and the massive eye sockets provide a great viewing platform to look out over the horizon.

3) Underwater Base

An underwater home can be a tough build but has some very gorgeous sights (Image via IrieGenie/YouTube)

Creating a home in Minecraft's terrain is one thing, but constructing one under the surface of the water is a tall task. However, once players manage to create an underwater home like this example from IrieGenie, they will have an isolated and gorgeous place to rest their heads.

This particular design is modular in nature. This means that as long as Minecraft players have room to expand, they can continue to create rooms to meet their survival needs. The large viewing windows are also perfect for relaxing and watching the fish, turtles, and dolphins swimming by.

4) DuronSymbolika

This castle is the pure symbol of resilience and strength for an aspiring monarch (Image via u/151owners/Reddit)

With a name meaning "Symbol of Endurance," DuronSymbolika is a mighty castle that is one of the greatest examples of medieval architecture in Minecraft.

The central keep is surrounded by several elaborate towers, and the main structures are interconnected with a robust system of bridges. Players can even head down into the areas below to find several smaller buildings and villages to accommodate a large number of inhabitants.

Truly, this build stands as a testament to its name. It can withstand the test of time, thanks to just how well-constructed it is.

5) Massive Elven Treehouse

A build this epic will be a long-term project, but a welcome one (Image via Jeracraft/YouTube)

Well-reputed YouTube builder Jeracraft introduced a breathtakingly gorgeous fantasy build in the form of a massive Elven tree with an accompanying village.

Jeracraft went a few steps further when creating this particular home, as he used world creation tools to form an island that fits the build perfectly within a water-filled valley.

This build may be perfect for players who want a long-term home in a multiplayer setting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh