5 best Minecraft maps for SMP

Minecraft is known for its survival elements. The game is based on utilizing survival mechanics to have players establish their foothold in its vast world. Minecraft’s survival mode can be enjoyed alone or with other people in multiplayer. To get the best multiplayer experience, servers can be used, on which multiple players can play together with ease.

SMP or Survival Multiplayer is a type of Minecraft server where multiple players play together and carry out a plethora of survival activities collectively. However, these servers are usually meant to run for a long time, and players playing on these servers want to have a relaxed survival multiplayer playthrough of Minecraft.

Minecraft: Top 5 SMP maps

5) Dream SMP

This map is a replica of one of Minecraft’s most famous SMP servers, the Dream SMP. It has structures and designs similar to the actual Dream SMP map. Players can band together or go solo as they explore this map and plunder its secrets. This map would be perfect for an SMP server as it has already proven to be an ideal server for multiplayer, if the official Dream SMP is to be observed.

Download this map here.

4) Hermitcraft Season 6

This map is a replica of another popular Minecraft SMP server, Hermitcraft. The official Hermitcraft server is invite-only. However, this map makes it possible for everyone to download and play the map. Platers can go solo or can play with their friends to enjoy this map and explore its depths.

Download this map here.

3) Pandora's Vault

The Pandora's Vault map (Image via Minecraft)

This map is part of an extended game mode, which itself is a part of the Dream SMP. Pandora’s vault is a mini-game with an extensive map. The map can be downloaded and used separately from the entire Dream SMP map, or for players’ own SMP needs. It includes large hallways with interesting designs and layouts.

Download this map here.

2) Tropical Survival Islands

The Tropical Survival Islands map (Image via Minecraft)

This survival map is the perfect candidate for an SMP server. It has a backstory, which says that the player has been stranded on a group of tropical midlands in the middle of nowhere. The player must now survive on the island by scavenging materials and crafting items for sustenance.

The map includes hidden items and other mysteries. A tribe full of hostile mobs can be found on a nearby island, so the danger is always around.

Download this map here.

1) The Sixth Realm

The Sixth Realm map (Image via Minecraft)

The Sixth Realm is a massive and interesting map that focuses on pure multiplayer or single-player survival. Players can invite their friends and embark on fantastic survival adventures. The sheer size of the map allows for different groups to play on different areas of the map, with occasional encounters. The map features a plethora of biomes and has a ton of land to build on.

Download this map here.

SMP maps are some of the best multiplayer survival content available for Minecraft. Players can spend hundreds of hours in these maps, carving their own adventures out of a simple SMP server.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

