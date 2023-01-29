5 best Minecraft McMMO servers in 2023

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. It has been around for over ten years and keeps getting bigger and better every year. One thing that makes Minecraft so unique is that you can play it in many different ways. In this game, you can be a builder, miner, or fighter, but some players like to play with friends online using multiplayer Minecraft servers.

Tons of different types of game modes are available in multiplayer. One popular plugin within Minecraft that people enjoy playing with is McMMo. With the aid of McMMO, players may have an RPG-style experience in Minecraft, replete with experience points, unique abilities, parties, PvP, and other features. This article will list the best McMMO servers out there right now.

Blaze Gaming and 4 other Minecraft McMMO servers that are entertaining and popular

5) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a fantastic McMMO server (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a Prison server with McMMO and economy. You can buy ranks and perks with in-game currency, or you can buy them with real money. You can earn money by selling items to other players or completing quests given by NPCs (non-player characters) or staff members.

PurplePrison comes with a lot of features and plugins. It has an active community and many players, including many staff members. The server has been around for over nine years now, which means it's had plenty of time to grow into something great!

The most important thing to know about this server is that it's free-to-play--so if you're looking for something fun without having to spend any money (or even if you want more options), this might be the place for you!

Since this is a Prison server, it should be no surprise that it provides extreme activities, such as a fully functional economy where you may start your own illicit business. A 24-hour jail setting with specially crafted NPCs, such as guards and convicts, enables users to con other players out of real money and virtual goods!

Average Player count: 1000-2000

4) MineRaze

IP address: play.mineraze.net

MineRaze is an insane server that offers McMMO (Image via Mojang)

MineRaze is a fun Minecraft server that offers a range of features. It's a survival server with McMMO, Skyblock. The team behind this Minecraft McMMO server includes several people who have been playing together for years! They are dedicated to ensuring their players have an enjoyable experience in this game mode by offering unique features like custom plugins and more interactivity than other servers.

One of the most incredible things MineRaze offers is its custom texture pack, which you can apply to your game upon joining to give it a unique look that flows well with the game.

The Skyblock and Survival aspects of the server are highly advanced, with things such as fake visual representations of your island or base. You can build anything you want on this server, and with the custom texture pack, it will look extraordinary.

MineRaze also has an incredible staff team and an active Discord server with players who are always willing to help. Players can join the voice calls at any time, as they constantly have people chatting with them. This is a fantastic server for anyone looking to meet new people and make new friends!

Average Player count: 100-300

3) ZedarMC

IP address: zedarmc.com

ZedarMC is a perfect server (Image via Mojang)

ZedarMC is an incredible Minecraft server that has a lot of potentials. The server features McMMO, which allows you to level up and get special abilities. You can also earn money from killing mobs, mining resources, or selling items in the shop.

The map has been custom-made, so it's unique and unlike any other maps out there right now! There are also many plugins to help you play the game, such as free ranks and anti-grief so if you're looking for something different, give this one a try!

This server has multiple game modes, including Survival, Lifesteal, Oneblock, and Earth. All these different games offer the ability to use McMMO to get special powers in-game. This is a feature people often grind and put tons of time into making themself extremely powerful.

ZedarMC is a fun server with a ton of content, so any user has many options. While ZedarMC's survival gameplay is unquestionably among the greatest, it has many different games and a fantastic community.

Average Player count: 400-1000

2) The Seed

IP address: theseedmc.com

The Seed is a simple and friendly Survival server with McMMO (Image via Mojang)

The Seed is one of the best Minecraft McMMO servers out there. The community behind it is large and very friendly, and there are plenty of players to play with. The server has a fantastic reputation for being fair, so you can feel safe knowing that you won't be cheated or scammed while playing there.

The plugins on this server are numerous, ranging from custom chat colors to land claiming and more! Clearly, the developers behind this server take pride in their work; they want players to have fun while being able to customize their experience as much as possible--and they've done a great job at doing so!

The Seed is a Minecraft survival server that offers McMMO. On this server, you can play with friends or meet new friends in-game and create incredible experiences.

Additionally, this server often hosts builds competitions, where players can compete against other players and make incredible builds. This is often an activity that is seen on Minecraft building servers.

Average Player count: 50-200

1) Blaze Gaming

IP address: sm.mc-blaze.com

Blaze Gaming is the best server for McMMO (Image via Mojang)

Blaze Gaming is a Minecraft McMMO server with various plugins and game modes. This server has minigames, ranks, and more to keep you entertained for hours! The staff of this server are amiable and always help players when needed. Blaze Gaming has been around for many years, so you can trust them with your data because it will not use it for evil purposes or sell it in any way, shape, or form.

Players can play a variety of game modes on this server, ranging from Survival to Pixelmon to Skyblock. Pixelmon is Pokemon within Minecraft, where players can get a texture pack that the server offers and capture Pokemon of their own within the game!

The Blaze Gaming community is viral, meaning many players are online. This means you can easily make friends with other players while playing games or working on your creations together--it's easy!

The features included with this server are also very nice: there's an economic system where you can earn money by selling items, and there's even grief prevention, so no one can ruin your creations by destroying them while they're not looking!

Average Player count: 100-500

Minecraft McMMO server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Make sure you know all the features you get from McMMO on the server before attempting to grind away at getting a high skill level.

Tip 2

Players with Axe PvP skills in a McMMO server can utilize more vital axes in battle. The simplest way to train an axe is to strike a player when holding a right click on a heal indicator. Alternatively, you can attack/kill players in PvP or non-spawning mobs.

Tip 3

Acrobatics skills can lessen the impact of falls. You will gain experience and have a greater probability of mitigating fall damage as you sustain fall damage. Once a player gets to a high enough level, they get to a point where they rarely ever take fall damage.

