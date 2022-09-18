5 best Minecraft medium house blueprints

Medium houses are among the favorite buildings Minecraft players love to develop. The residences in the title come in a variety of sizes and styles, and they frequently appear in posts related to the game on many platforms.

Medium-size houses are a great middle-ground for people who want to make a nice house but don't want to spend too much time on it. If that's something you're interested in, then this article is just the thing for you. Here are five of the best Minecraft medium house blueprints!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five amazing medium house blueprints for you!

5) Wooden Starter House

Starting off this list is this Wooden Starter House made by Minecraft YouTuber Base Tutorials. This channel only makes content on building houses, so it is great to check out if you're interested in making more builds.

If you're looking for a starter house, the Wooden Starter House is an excellent choice. It's big, but not too big, and is very easy to build. It's made primarily out of wood, so it's an amazing choice for Minecraft survival.

The house has two floors, with tons of space. This video shows viewers how to design the interior of the house as well, but one can do whatever they want inside the house.

4) Modern House

This example of a modern house provided by the well-known Minecraft YouTuber WiederDude is a fantastic option for anyone searching for a medium-sized house. It stands out because of its many cool features. The construction includes features like a rooftop garden and a sleek design.

This modern-house blueprint is a great option if you want to create a large home that's still cozy and inviting. With large windows, lots of natural light, and smaller rooms, one can easily feel like they're enjoying the outdoors inside this house.

3) Suburban House

This design from the popular Minecraft YouTuber HALNY is a terrific, medium suburban house. With enough space inside to accommodate numerous individuals living simultaneously, this entry has an incredibly appealing appearance.

The suburban house is a two-story building with a garage and several windows lining the second floor. It's mostly made of light blue terracotta but also uses stone bricks, glass, and quartz.

This blueprint is medium in size, which is perfect for families with kids or pets. This would be an amazing build on a role-playing server. Use this blueprint to build the perfect suburban home.

2) Medieval House

Minecraft YouTuber HFranz' Medieval House is of the perfect size and contains all the features that a good survival home should have, such as a room for smelting metals and a place to sleep.

There's plenty of space inside this build, and it offers a ton of privacy due to the few windows that come with the house featuring shutters. You'll also find some nice decorative blocks like cobblestone slabs that give it a more authentic look than just plain-block buildings. This is a superb choice, and the fact that it's a medieval house design is amazing since most of them are much larger and require a ton of work to build.

1) Fantasy House

While this build may appear complicated, it earns its place at this list's top because of the insane amount of work put into the design and the building's incredible look. It's definitely worth the while to build this house, which shouldn't be too difficult on a builders' server.

This house is built-in a fantasy-like style, with large pillars surrounding the outside, giving it a truly impressive aesthetic. The contrast between the roof and the rest of the building also does this build wonders, making it stand out so much more than any of the other houses on this list.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far