5 best Minecraft MLG practice servers

MLG or "Major League Gaming" in Minecraft consists of impressive skill-based maneuvers to save the player's life in Survival Mode, or secure clutch wins in PvP game modes like Bedwars.

Many Minecraft MLG tricks take a considerable amount of practice, and practicing them in survival mode can be risky and cause players to lose items if they're not careful.

This has led to the creation of MLG Rush servers, which allow players to practice various MLG skill methods, including those that are particularly vital in Bedwars. These servers make for an excellent place to both practice MLG skills while also applying them when the time arises.

Minecraft: Great servers to join to practice MLG methods

5) Glory Ranked Bedwars

Glory Network prides itself on its Bedwars PvP (Image via Glory Network)

Although it primarily focuses on ranked Bedwars PvP gameplay, Glory Network also provides players with a practice area where they can practice their skills. Bridge building, MLG water bucket drops, TNT jumps, players aren't limited to practicing in Glory Network.

Once they think they've got things down to muscle memory, players can head into the server's ranked Bedwars gamemode and see if their training has paid off.

4) EdenMine

EdenMine's spawning location (Image via @EdenMineNetwork/Twitter)

Recently updating its practice space to version 5.0, EdenMine is a multi-capable Minecraft server. The server possesses very robust metrics to track a player's practice sessions and incorporates its own features such as ranked ladders, a battle pass system, and private knockback to avoid hit registration issues from connection concerns and even kill effects.

The server also keeps a fairly busy player count, meaning they can practice alone or with friends if they'd like. Everything is on the table.

3) Twerion

Twerion allows for practice gamemodes as well as the competitive gamemodes themselves (Image via Twerion)

A Germany-based server, Twerion has plenty of amenities for Minecraft players to practice their MLG tricks. Bucket saves, bridging, and more, Twerion allows players to practice as much as they need. Once they've finished up their practice sessions, players can head to the main server, where they can put the tricks into practice.

Twerion is still looking for developers and staff, and the player count remains lower than most mega servers, which means it may be a little quieter for players who enjoy a little privacy while they practice. The server is also compatible with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, so players should have few issues connecting.

2) AntiAC

AntiAC is a server network focused intently on practicing many different skills (Image via AntiAC)

A great network of Minecraft servers aiming to help players learn all the skills they need to use MLG techniques with confidence and learn some nuances for PvP gamemodes, AntiAC is one of the best servers for learning in general. The team is dedicated to working through bugs or issues, and players can quickly get in touch with them.

The server sports a high uptime and a considerable player count, making for a great community and overall environment for Minecraft learners to come in and figure things out at their own pace without worrying about external pressure.

1) Hypixel

Hypixel provides just about every practice venue players might need (Image via DivinePegasi/Youtube)

Hypixel is often at the top of lists when it comes to just about anything related to Minecraft servers, and the same can be said for those players looking for MLG practice areas. Hypixel also provides an area to practice Bedwars and other game modes, ensuring players have everything they need to take care of their learning process.

Hypixel has so much more to offer for Minecraft players in general, including a great RPG/MMO-styled gameplay loop. If players ever get bored of PvP and MLG gameplay, they can take some time off to enjoy Skyblock or many other game modes that Hypixel provides.

Edited by R. Elahi