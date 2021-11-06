5 best Minecraft modpacks with dragons

Since Minecraft’s release in 2010, its modding community has developed thousands of mods for the game. Each mod adds something different and unique to the game. Some mods add new animals and enemies, some introduce new items and mechanics to the game.

Dragons (excluding the Ender Dragon) have been a part of Minecraft modpacks for a long time. They have been part of some of the most medieval-themed packs over the years and bring a mystical vibe to Minecraft.

Listed below are five of the best modpacks that bring dragons to Minecraft.

Top 5 dragon modpacks in Minecraft

5) Ice and Fire

The artwork for the ice and fire mod (Image via Minecraft)

Ice and Fire was one of the first-ever mods that came out for Minecraft. Since then, it has been an integral part of many modpacks, and therefore must be mentioned here. This mod serves as the basis for most dragon mods out there.

It is the most downloaded mod in its genre, with over 25 million downloads. There are two types of dragons in this mod. One breathes fire, and the other breathes ice.

Download this mod here.

4) Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles

A still from the Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles mod (Image via u/ThatZDidexX on Reddit)

This modpack contains over 300 mods. Adding every dragon-themed aspect players have ever thought of into Minecraft. It includes a complete overhaul of most of the game’s features, like food, farming, combat, technology, storage, and magic. With over 20 different dimensions, this is a promising modpack that is a lot of fun to play.

Download this mod here.

3) World of Dragons

A screenshot from the World of Dragons mod (Image via Minecraft)

The World of Dragons modpack is a mixture of the Ice and Fire and the Mine and Slash mods. It keeps increasing the difficulty as the player progresses through their journey in this strange, dragon-infested world. It revamps some integral features of the game, like technology and combat.

Download this mod here.

2) Less Tech, More Dragons

A still from the Less Tech More Dragon modpack (Image via Minecraft)

This modpack is simple yet efficient. It removes any futuristic elements and just brings dragons to Minecraft. It focuses on giving a proper medieval experience. This modpack is lightweight and easy to run on older PCs, giving it a ton of replayability and a huge audience. Its classic and simple vibe is enough to make any Minecraft player love it.

Download this mod here.

1) Winter is here

This up-and-coming modpack puts the player in an ice-cold land full of dragons. This map is one of the best for players who want a medieval vibe from their Minecraft journey. The freezing land will have players building igloos and, for a change, timing dragons. Dragons can help immensely in this modpack, from keeping players company to helping them in combat.

Download this mod here.

Dragons are mystical creatures that brighten up any game they are added to. Minecraft would be the perfect game to have them, as a medieval age mode is exactly what the game is suited to.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi