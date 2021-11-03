5 best Minecraft mods for guns

Minecraft is known for its extensive modding community. Since being fully released in 2011, hundreds of mods have been created for the game. Some bring new mechanics to the game, such as swinging like Spiderman, and others add new mobs to the game, like Giraffes, Crocodiles, and Elephants.

While many mods add flora and fauna to the game, some mods like to delve deeper into the well of creativity by adding weapons like guns. Over the years, many gun-related mods have surfaced for Minecraft. Listed below are five of the best ones.

Top five Minecraft mods that add guns to the game

5) HWG Mod

Gunsmiths in the HWG mod (Image via Minecraft)

The Happiness is a Warm Gun or HWG Mod that adds many types of guns in Minecraft. It adds a gun table to the game, which can craft a plethora of gun types if the required materials are available. Guns like the AK-47, Grenade Launchers, Shotguns, etc., are added to the game and can be used freely in survival. The mod also adds a new villager, or NPC called the Gunsmith, who aids the player in crafting and upgrading all their weapons.

Download this mod here.

4) Vic's Modern Warfare Mod

The Vic's Modern Warfare Mod showcased (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds incredibly detailed gun models to the game. A variety of guns are available, from Kalashnikovs and M4s to RPGs. A gun manual is added to guide players on using the guns and equipment in this mod. All guns have 3D models, and gun magazines are crafted and used independently from the weapon.

Download this mod here.

3) Techguns

This well-known mod adds a ton of guns to the game. The guns have custom effects and animations. Apart from guns, it also includes armor sets, night vision goggles, jetpacks, a new table for customization, many different types of machines, chainsaws, new effects and a synchronized multiplayer mode.

Download this mod here.

2) Blockfront Mod

The Blockfront Mod brings quite a significant change to Minecraft. It makes Minecraft World War 2- themed, and adds guns from the WW2 period. Additionally, the game adds vehicles and new blocks to the game. There are blocks and banners with flags of the belligerents in World War 2, and vehicles like trucks. Another great feature this mob adds is posters from the World War 2 era.

Download this mod here.

1) Flytre’s Gun Mod

A screenshot from Flytre’s Gun Mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds over 15 gun models to the game, including assault rifles, shotguns, and a new addition called a slime gun. A new workbench has been added to craft and upgrade guns, and customizations can be carried out on the weapons. Additional features of this mod include scopes and a custom HUD.

Download this mod here.

In a game like Minecraft, where swords and bows are the dominant weapons, adding guns is like a breath of fresh air and a lot of fun. With many gun mods being constantly created for the game, this modding category is sure to thrive for a long time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar