5 best Minecraft modpacks to play with friends in 2022

Although downloading individual Minecraft mods is certainly fine, interested players may want to give modpacks some consideration. Mod packs, as the name implies, are collections of various mods that can be installed all at once without searching for individual downloads.

There's a massive catalog of modpacks that players can enjoy, so it's best to narrow it down based on what you're looking for, specifically. For example, there are plenty of modpacks that are excellent for enjoying the game with friends.

Regardless of whether you're hosting a small LAN game or running a server with dozens or hundreds of players, these modpacks significantly improve the gameplay experience and make it much more enjoyable. While there are too many modpacks to list, some are certainly worth mentioning.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Great Modpacks to enjoy with friends in Minecraft 1.19

1) Better Minecraft

Better Minecraft is an entirely new way to experience the game (Image via xSHXRKIEx/CurseForge)

Arguably one of the best modpacks available, Better Minecraft overhauls the game from top to bottom and adds a massive amount of new content to enjoy. Terrain generation has been reworked to add new biomes and much more memorable landscapes. The Nether and End are made vastly better by the inclusion of new mobs and biomes, and four additional dimensions (Deeper and Darker, Eden Ring, the Aether, and Twilight Forest) ensure that map exploration is never dull.

Furthermore, loads of new structures generate in each dimension, and players can revel in new crafting possibilities, thanks to a trove of new blocks, materials, and gear to utilize during everyday gameplay.

2) Medieval MC

Medieval MC is one of the ultimate modpacks for enjoying fantasy medieval content (Image via xSHXRKIEx/CurseForge)

Assembled by the same team behind Better Minecraft, Medieval MC is somewhat similar to its counterpart but is focused heavily on medieval and fantasy gameplay. The pack adds a heavy dose of RPG elements and world bosses to defeat as well as new biomes, three new dimensions, and a magic system.

Build a medieval community with your friends and watch it grow into a thriving kingdom, undertake all-new dungeons and structures filled with traps and treasures, and take on jobs and professions to further your skills.

If you're interested in enjoying the more medieval aspects of the game, this modpack is a great starting point.

3) MineColonies

A splendorous Minecraft town created in MineColonies (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

If you and your friends fancy yourselves as city managers, MineColonies is definitely a modpack worth your time. This standalone mod allows players to start a colony and manage it and its inhabitants until it grows in size and becomes a massive town or city. The pack allows MineColonies to operate seamlessly with ColonyVenture, improving on the vast ways you can customize and fine-tune your settlement to perfection.

4) BlockFront

BlockFront turns Minecraft into a WWII-era shooter (Image via BoehMod/CurseForge)

If you're looking for a more intense and combat-oriented modpack, Blockfront may be the perfect pick. The modpack converts Minecraft into a first-person shooter game that takes place during World War II.

Players can team up or face off and enjoy PvP battles between the Axis and Allied Forces through various maps modeled after Normandy, France. The modpack also possesses a deep squad strategy system, allowing you to issue orders to teammates and coordinate ambushes or combined assaults to defeat the opposition.

5) Abyss Hunter

Abyss Hunter is an excellent Minecraft modpack for boss fights (Image via qi_long_zi/CurseForge)

Abyss Hunter is a modpack heavily focused on teaming up to take down fearsome bosses, and it does so quite well. However, bosses are only the tip of the iceberg, as the pack also adds over 100 biomes and dozens of new structures and dungeons to explore and loot.

New farms, blocks, and decorations are available to players, and they can even pack up and live the life of a nomad, thanks to the inclusion of tens, sleeping bags, and backpacks. To help assist players in their boss-slaying efforts, the pack also includes magical abilities, new craftable technologies, and even medieval soldiers to keep the land safe from invaders.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes