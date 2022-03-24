5 best Minecraft modpacks for survival on 1.18.1 version

Minecraft is a fairly straightforward game. It has gotten a lot more challenging since its initial release in 2009, but the game's vanilla version remains pretty straightforward. The introduction of mods has completely changed that, though.

Mods are not usually official or released by Mojang, and they're only available to Java Edition gamers. They can make the game significantly different and provide different gameplay options.

Modpacks have a lot of different mods in them for mass download. Here are the best for one of the most recent versions of Minecraft 1.18.1:

Best modpacks available for 1.18.1 version of Minecraft

5) OriginsSMP

deeya  🌷🇵🇭 PAUWI NA AKO @94diaratchel WILBUR SAYING IF HARRY STYLES JOINS THE ORIGINS SMP AS IF HE DOES PLAY MINECRAFT REGULARLY. THAT WOULD BE THE DAY IM CALLING IT QUITS. IM DROPPING OUT WILBUR SAYING IF HARRY STYLES JOINS THE ORIGINS SMP AS IF HE DOES PLAY MINECRAFT REGULARLY. THAT WOULD BE THE DAY IM CALLING IT QUITS. IM DROPPING OUT https://t.co/YCYSGp8ci7

OriginsSMP is "a heavily modded version of origins with a very active discord (CurseForge)." Origins is one of the most popular mods available, so this pack uses that. It began as a relatively small server and has grown and gotten its own mod pack that can be downloaded here.

4) The Afterlife

Seapeekay @Seapeekay



( dream smp highlights coming soon )



but please enjoy this wonderful SMP im in called Afterlife. it’s all based around the origins mod and is v good!



MY FIRST AFTERLIFE DEATH…| Minecraft Afterlife SMP | EP. 3

youtu.be/TGcrUSGGTxA i also upload on youtube btw!( dream smp highlights coming soon )but please enjoy this wonderful SMP im in called Afterlife. it’s all based around the origins mod and is v good!MY FIRST AFTERLIFE DEATH…| Minecraft Afterlife SMP | EP. 3 i also upload on youtube btw! ( dream smp highlights coming soon ) but please enjoy this wonderful SMP im in called Afterlife. it’s all based around the origins mod and is v good! MY FIRST AFTERLIFE DEATH…| Minecraft Afterlife SMP | EP. 3youtu.be/TGcrUSGGTxA

This mod pack adds a ton of features to the game. It's a very popular download and adds features like new building blocks, new mobs to tame or fight, revamped Nether and End dimensions, and limits players to only ten lives. It can be found here.

3) Another Quality Modpack 2

🎀🍓~RibonIchigo~🎀🍓 @RbonIchgo twitch.tv/ribonichigo/ playing some more modded Minecraft (Another Quality Modpack 2 this time) if you wanna watch me build a starter base playing some more modded Minecraft (Another Quality Modpack 2 this time) if you wanna watch me build a starter base 👉👈 twitch.tv/ribonichigo/ https://t.co/ZnJyjS16Il

This mod pack, as the name suggests, is of high quality. It's one of the most popular downloads, and many players use it. They currently have 20 Origins mods installed, allowing players to play by different rules. In total, there are over 340 mods in this one mod pack. Find it here.

2) All the Mods 7

All the Mods 7 doesn't literally have all the mods, but it does have a lot and is a very popular mod pack.

It continues to get more mods added all the time, so players can always look forward to new things. It currently has mods like WAILA (What Am I Looking At?) and Productive Bees. Gamers can find it at this link.

1) Better Minecraft [FABRIC]

The Aether portal (Image via CurseForge)

This mod pack is the most popular mod pack available on CurseForge, which is a good place to find add-ons for Minecraft. It has features like terralith world generation, Irish Shader Mod already built-in, new dimensions like the Aether and Eden Ring, etc. It can be downloaded here.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. The links are from third-party sources and users are advised to check their terms and conditions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha