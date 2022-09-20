5 best Minecraft mods for new blocks and items in 2022

Minecraft, despite having pretty standard gameplay for 13 years since its release, can change into anything. This is thanks to mods and other forms of add-ons, which can make the game into something entirely unique.

Mods can do different things, but one thing many Minecraft gamers want their mods to do is add more items. That is one place many crafters want to see more growth, so they turn to mods to add more and more unique items.

There are several good options, but here are the best mods that add new items to the game.

Minecraft add-ons that give plenty of new and improved items

5) Arath's Gun Add-on

If there is one thing Minecraft could be missing, it is more weapon items. Arath's Gun Add-on fixes that. In terms of adding new items to the game, not many mods do more than this one. The following weapons are added via this mod:

Revolver

Scar

M203

M16

Saiga 12

Shorty

M4A1

Grenade Launcher

Sturmgewehr 44

Winchester Shotgun

Mauser C96

Luger 9mm

Thompson

Golden Thompson

M202

Golden Uzi

Uzi

AK-47

AA12

Bazooka

They are all in one category, but there are definitely a lot of items available now.

4) Simply Light

Light blocks are perhaps the most important item in the game, but the sad truth is that that area is one Minecraft has long struggled with.

There are plenty of different light-giving blocks, but most of them are lackluster, at best. Even recent additions like froglight just do not do as much as they can.

The Simply Light mod aims to fix this by adding new light-giving items to the game, which is perhaps the most useful entry on this list. Taking it a step further, the existing light blocks improve for an all-around quality mod.

3) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

Perhaps one of the most notable examples of a mod that adds new items is a furniture mod. With mods like that, almost everything is completely new. It may not add all that many new blocks, but everything looks and feels new, so for all intents and purposes, it is new.

MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod is the epitome of that. No other mod changes the items in the game quite as much, and most Minecraft players absolutely love it. If looking for a mod to change items, this might just be the best one available.

2) Mekanism Tools

Mekanism Tools mod (Image via TLauncher)

One of the places Minecraft lacks the most is in a variety of tools and weapons. Right now, only gold, diamonds, iron, netherite and a couple of others can be made into tools and weapons, let alone armor. There are plenty of options within the game, and many mods introduce new options.

Mekanism Tools is one of those mods. Tools and armor can now be made from:

Copper

Lapis Lazuli

Osmium

Refined Glowstone

Refined Obsidian

Steel

This mod is a must-have for any player who wants more items.

1) Plankz+

More blocks are never a problem, so even when the 1.19 update added new types of blocks, there is still plenty of room for more.

This Minecraft add-on introduces new items such as ramps and other blocks that the planks can be crafted into, hence the name. This is an excellent mod for building, too.

The Planks+ mod also allows for a lot more creativity as a result of the new blocks. Crafters can make orange planks, green stairs, and red slabs using dye and other items. It is one of the most creative building mods available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

