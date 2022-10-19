5 best Minecraft mods for new monsters in 2022

Minecraft is a game known for its various intriguing monsters, from the iconic Creepers to the enigmatic Endermen. However, players have developed several mods to add even more dangerous and breathtaking creatures to the world.

The sheer number of mods in the Minecraft community is massive, even when filtering out those that aren't custom monster-related. Due to this huge collection, it can be tough to figure out which one fits a specific player's taste.

However, some of the most popular monster mods are also very versatile and will have plenty to offer to a large contingent of players.

It's impossible to examine every monster mod in Minecraft, but certain options are certainly worth trying out, at the very least.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Twilight Forest, Mowzie's Mobs, and 3 other excellent Minecraft mods for custom monsters in 2022

1) Alex's Mobs

A Crimson Mosquito found in the Nether in Alex's Mobs (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

While Alex's Mobs is a well-known mod for adding animals to Minecraft, it doesn't stop at ordinary creatures. This is especially true for entities found outside of the Overworld.

Players who venture into the Nether and the End will find all sorts of creepy monsters. Endergrades, Bone Serpents, Soul Vultures, and Spectres are just a sliver of some of the otherworldly monsters that players can find in Alex's Mobs. Considering how well-coded these creatures are coded, complete with their own behavior, this mod is certainly worth considering.

2) The Twilight Forest

The Ur-Ghast boss found within the Twilight Forest mod (Image via Minecraft Forum)

While adding monsters to Minecraft is plenty of fun, players sometimes don't want the creatures to spread out through the Overworld.

The Twilight Forest amends this by creating a new dimension that players can open a portal to. This location is filled with new structures containing appealing rewards. However, the forest isn't without its villains. Players can find all-new bosses to confront, as well as hostile mobs of lesser strength.

The Twilight Forest is a comprehensive and well-crafted dimension mod that should provide players with plenty of hours of enjoyment.

3) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Beware the song of the Siren in Ice and Fire: Dragons (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Ice and Fire: Dragons is a magnificent overhaul mod for players who want a more plentiful Overworld. It not only adds many fantasy-based mobs like Dragons, Gorgons, Sirens, Pixies, and Hippocampi, but it also addresses the terrain generation code itself. Players can find large caves filled with mythical mobs, including fearsome Dragons of different types.

Furthermore, players can craft new gear with a medieval fantasy theme. They can don dragonscale armor and dragonbone weapons or mount and train a dragon to send into battle.

4) Mowzie's Mobs

Flying Naga mobs introduced in Mowzie's Mobs (Image via bobmowzie/CurseForge)

Complete with unique entity AI and the whimsical nature of magic, Mowzie's Mobs is a diverse modification that adds many new mobs to the game. It also adds magic that players can harness to defeat these creatures.

Many of the mobs are fantasy-based, but others are original concepts formed by BobMowzie and their fellow developers. Players can battle the sky-soaring Naga, dodge the frigid attacks of Frostmaw, or cross blades with the mighty Ferrous Wroughtnaught.

Each mob interaction in Mowzie's Mobs is unique, making it one of the most impressive mods for the Minecraft community.

5) Creeper Overhaul

Skull-faced Swamp Creepers added in Creeper Overhaul (Image via joosh_7889/CurseForge)

There simply is no Minecraft without the Creeper mob, and Creeper Overhaul adds some much-needed diversity to the iconic green creature.

With this mod, players can encounter various breeds of Creepers, each with unique traits to adapt to their surroundings.

Players can explore the game's various biomes and find the likes of Swamp Creepers, Snow Creepers, Dripstone Creepers, and many more.

