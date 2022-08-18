Minecraft Ice and Fire mod: All you need to know

In Minecraft, mods can completely change the game. They can turn blocks into something else entirely, add brand new mobs, introduce new characters, and even change the fundamental gameplay that players have known and loved for 13 years.

Such game-changing mods are often very popular because gamers often need or want a break from the same old gameplay that they're accustomed to after so long. That is exactly what makes a mod like Ice and Fire so popular. Essentially, it's a breath of fresh air for both veteran and new players.

The Ice and Fire mod was released a long time ago, but was last updated in July, making it pretty up to date. Here's everything players need to know about the popular mod.

Ice and Fire mod: Complete guide to the popular Minecraft add-on

The first thing that should be noted is that this is a Java Edition add-on. The game's Bedrock Edition does have access to some mods, but this one, and many others like it, is exclusive to Java.

As for the description, here's what the creators, Raptorfarian and Alexthe666, have to say about their mod:

"Ice and Fire is a mod... which hopes to add dragons in a proper way. Currently, Dragons have two types: Ice and Fire. Fire Dragons breathe fire and roam most of the habitable world, whilst Ice Dragons inhabit the coldest places known to man and freeze their prey to death. Both kinds of dragons spawn naturally as adults. And news has reached us of a new discovery: Lightning dragons, powerful nocturnal creatures that deal blasting bolts of lightning to kill their prey."

As the description states, the mod primarily introduces dragons to the game in quite an interesting way, but it also adds many new items. This includes dragon bone tools, a Witherbone, dragon blood, and several other unique dragon-related items.

Here is the full list of mobs that this Minecraft mod adds to the game:

Pixie

Hippocampus

Hippogryph

Amphithere

Death Worm

Siren

Cockatrice

Stymphalian Bird

Troll

Myrmex

Sea Serpent

Fire Dragon

Ice Dragon

Gorgon

Cyclops

The Dread Queen (work in progress)

Furthermore, there are even new blocks added to the game, courtesy of this mod. Sapphire ore can be found in caves, while cursed chests can be crafted. Jars, charred blocks, and pixie hovels can be found by players using this mod.

Finally, the mod's creators have even added many new Minecraft structures, which are listed below:

Gorgon Temple

Cyclops Cove

Dragon Roost

Pixie Village

Dragon Cave

Myrmex Hive

Hydra Lair

Mausoleum

Siren Island

Graveyard

The mod can be found here on CurseForge. Here's how to install it:

Download the Ice and Fire mod. It should be saved to a known and easy to access location. Open File Explorer. Navigate to: "%appdata%\.minecraft\mods\mods". Mods downloaded at any time should also be found here. Copy and paste or click and drag the downloaded Ice and Fire mod from its original location into this folder. Open the Minecraft Launcher. Click on Installations. Hover the mouse over Forge and click Play.

After that, the mod will be available in Minecraft Java Edition for players to enjoy. For further information, readers can check out the official website for the mod.

