5 best Minecraft mods to play with friends

While Minecraft is fun when playing alone, it is even more fun (and less terrifying) when playing with friends. Also, collecting resources and building structures becomes more convenient with more people around.

Modded Minecraft is one of the best versions of the game to play with friends. It adds a plethora of new features and mechanics to an already feature-rich game. Listed below are five of the best Minecraft mods to play with friends.

Top 5 Minecraft mods players can enjoy with friends

5) Xaero's Minimap

The minimap and coordinates mechanic in Xaero's Minimap (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds a minimap to the game. One of the features that vanilla Minecraft does not have is locating other players or marking waypoints. This mod lets the player do precisely that. Players can identify each other on their minimaps and place waypoints to important places like villages or bases. It also shows the player’s coordinates below the minimap.

Download this mod here.

4) Sit

The sit mod showcased (Image via Minecraft)

This simple mod introduces a new mechanic in Minecraft, which includes two blocks. It makes it possible for players to sit on slabs and blocks. This is a neat little feature to have, and it achieves this without tweaking any major components in the game, thus retaining the “vanilla” aspect of the game. Players can use slabs and stairs for sitting around a campfire at night.

Download this mod here.

3) Biomes O' Plenty

This popular mod adds a plethora of new biomes to Minecraft. Players can expect to have over 80 different biomes in their world when playing with this mod. It is excellent for exploration with other people and can make for some exciting adventures while keeping the feel of vanilla Minecraft.

Download this mod here.

2) Towers Of The Wild

The Tower of the Wild mod pictured (Image via Minecraft)

This mod generates an interesting structure in players’ Minecraft worlds. Tall towers can be seen at random spots throughout the map. Players might be familiar with such towers, as they appear in the popular “The Legend of Zelda” series. Players can climb these structures and explore them for their spoils with their friends.

Download this mod here.

1) Paragliders

The Paraglider mod pictures (Image via Minecraft)

This mod introduces paragliding to the game. Players can use high structures to jump off and fly using gliders. The mechanic comes with a stamina system. Players can fall off if they run out of stamina mid-air. If used in conjunction with the Towers of the Wild mod, this can call for some great adventures with friends.

Download this mod here.

Trying out mods with friends is one of the best pastimes a Minecraft player can engage in. Mods can add many unique, amusing, and strange features to Minecraft, which are most enjoyable to discover with friends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar