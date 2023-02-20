5 best Minecraft Oneblock servers in 2023

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever, and it's easy to see why. This game allows players to build their own worlds using blocks they can place anywhere in a three-dimensional environment. You can build any structure or object you want in Minecraft.

Oneblock Skyblock is a style of Minecraft map where players begin on a single floating block, typically made of grass. Players are given a sapling to build trees and harvest blocks. If you're looking for a list of some of the best Oneblock servers, this list will help get you started.

Foxcraft and these 4 other servers provide a fun and unique Minecraft Oneblock experience

5) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

Average player count: 500-2000

MoxMC is one of the best Oneblock servers

MoxMC is a Minecraft Oneblock server with a focus on building and exploration. It's one of the few that offers players the ability to create their own worlds, which makes it perfect for those who want to play on custom terrain (modded is not required)

The community at MoxMC is big and friendly, and there's no shortage of people willing to help newbies get started. If you're looking for somewhere to build your own home base or hang out with friends, this might be worth checking out!

This server offers an incredible economy for those who love servers where you can make money and use that money with others in-game. It has a custom black market and allows players to visit each other's islands to barter and sell items.

4) KiwiSMP

IP address: kiwismp.fun

Average player count: 50-150

KiwiSMP is a Oneblock server with tons of content

KiwiSMP is a Oneblock Minecraft server, meaning it has a limited number of blocks to build with. This forces players to work hard or work together and collaborate to create larger structures. This means you will have plenty of opportunities to meet new people and make friends with others in the community!

The community is small but very tight-knit, with around 50 active members at any given time. They're also super friendly and welcoming if you join them in the game - which you should do because it's great fun! The staff team is constructive too, and they'll be able to assist with any problems or issues that may arise during gameplay as well as help newcomers learn how everything works so they can get started right away without feeling overwhelmed by having too much information thrown at them all at once (which happens sometimes).

This server is well-known and loved because of its incredible community. Anyone looking to join would love to hang out on their Discord server. The KiwiSMP Oneblock will be substantially different from the Original Oneblock and compatible with the most recent version of Minecraft 1.19.2.

KiwiSMP decided to include a duels arena so that players may compete fairly and keep their things even after suffering a loss. Additionally, it offers over 400 quests to keep you occupied and entertained.

3) Minewave

IP address: minewave.net

Average player count: 50-200

Minewave is a fantastic Oneblock server

Minewave is a small but growing Minecraft server with a great community and offers a variety of game modes, such as EarthSMP and Lifesteal. The server has been around for several years, so you know it's well-established.

What makes Minewave stand out from other servers? First, many players are online anytime, thanks to its vibrant community! You can always find someone on this server to play with or talk to.

Secondly, it has an abundance of plugins that give players the tools they need to make their experience as fun as possible (and keep them coming back for more). Some examples include:

Gambling - A plugin that allows players to coinflip against other players for their money.

Auction - This plugin allows you to create auctions for your items and sell them for money in-game; it also allows you to buy items from others by browsing the auction.

This is an incredible Oneblock server for anyone looking to play; you can play with your friends or make new friends without worrying about them grieving you. This is due to griefing being bannable.

2) Foxcraft

IP address: foxcraft.net

Average player count: 100-500

Foxcraft is a great Oneblock server

Foxcraft is a fantastic Minecraft server with a great community. The server has many activities to enjoy together, such as parkour maps and other game modes, like Prison, Skyblock, Survival, Kingdoms, Creative, and RedVSBlue.

The staff members at Foxcraft are amiable and helpful; if you have any questions about the game or need help building something, they're always willing to lend a hand!

The Oneblock offers many unique elements other servers do not offer, such as custom enchantments, player shops, and pinata parties. These are exciting plugins that allow for tons of fun in-game, and it's tough to run out of things to do on this server.

Players can attempt to get jobs on this server to make money, and it also allows players to auction items like some of the other servers on this list. The economy on the server allows for tons of extra fun!

1) OneBlock MC

IP address: oneblockmc.com

OneBlock MC is the best Oneblock server

OneBlock MC is a Oneblock server with a great community. The server has a good economy, a large player base, and many plugins that make it lag-free. The server owner keeps the community alive by adding new features to the game every month.

OneBlock MC is an excellentat server for those who want to play Minecrafsimply and easily. The server has a straightforward interface, which makes it easy for players to get started with their first game. In addition, this server has many different modes, such as survival mode, creative mode, and even an arcade games area where you can play different games with other people online!

The Oneblock on this server is genuinely captivating, offering stuff such as custom bosses, custom planets to discover, multidimensional phases, and much more! It's a server with tons of never seen plugins and an incredible developer team that constantly keeps coming up with new ideas.

Average player count: 200-1000

Minecraft Oneblock server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Materials are scarce at first. One error will significantly increase the difficulty of the game. So all playermustto be very careful about what they do to gather the materials to ensure none fall into the void.

Tip 2

The most frustrating aspects of Minecraft OneBlock are low resources, fire outbreaks, and hazardous wood construction. The good news is that it is possible to employ hardwood slabs for your priceless structures because they don't burn. Additionally, slabs allow you to use your resources in the best possible way.

Tip 3

Like Minecraft survival, you might be tempted to cover the entire island in torches to keep yourself and your animals safe at night. If you don't construct a mob farm, you'll miss out on some significant loot and experience.

Tip 4

It's easy to walk off the edge of your floating space island accidentally, or perhaps a Creeper blew up behind you, and now you're plunging into the void at great speed. Next time, be sure to leave water falling into the void so you can try to navigate towards it and swim back up if you ever fall.

