5 best Minecraft PE seeds for Caves

Minecraft, in its latest 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, introduced two new cave biomes: the Lush Cave Biome and Dripstone Biome. While one looks like paradise on Earth filled with Glowberry vines and greenery, the other seems to be a large pit of spikes.

Not only did Minecraft introduce new biomes, they also changed the maximum height and depth of the world. Making the cave generation larger than ever. Unlike caves in the older version, the newer cave system is a huge cavity in the ground, home to numerous hostile mobs and valuable resources.

However, these caves are a sight to behold and players cannot stop themselves from journeying into them to explore. Saddle up cave-lovers, because this article will list five of the best cave seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

5 Best Seeds for Caves in Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.18

1) Lush Caves Biome with a Mineshaft

Seed: 708126700

Lush Caves Biome with a Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

In this Minecraft PE seed, players initially spawn in a Jungle next to a bamboo forest. By traveling only a few blocks to coordinates 200, 49, 206 players will find themselves in a large Lush cave with a Mineshaft hidden inside it. This cave goes down to Y level -42 in some places and is massive. A player can easily set up a base here. There is also an Amethyst Geode in the caves at coordinates 179, -17, 151 that players can explore.

2) Dripstone Cave right at spawn

Seed: -1895276179

Massive Dripstone Cave near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn close to a massive Dripstone cave opening. This cave extends as far down as the bottom-most level of the world and is connected to other cave systems.

This massive cave spans across a very large area and players can also find slime spawning here. Players can freely move in the cave collecting ores and even diamonds that are exposed.

Hence, for all the thrill seekers who like to venture into dark and scary places - this seed will be to their liking.

3) Lush Cave biome with an Amethyst Geode and a Zombie spawner.

Seed: 755094063

A huge Lush Cave with an Amethyst Geode and Zombie Spawner (Image via Minecraft)

This seed not only has a massive Lush Cave but also players initially spawn within a Spruce village. Making this seed apt for a long survival gameplay. Once players have looted the village, they can go to the coordinates 337, 58, 122 to find themselves a beautiful Lush Cave Biome that they can call home.

In this cave, players will also come across a zombie spawner at 369, -52, 73 which they can use to grind XP from. Also, at 330, 15, 71 players can find an Amethyst Geode right within the cave.

4) Massive mineshaft hanging over a Lava River

Seed: 1637268303

Massive mineshaft over Lava (Image via Minecraft)

For players who are not afraid of heights, this seed is an amazing place to be. Hidden in a cave and hanging over a Lava river is a massive Mineshaft. This place will leave the player gobsmacked - due to its enormity. Also, slimes spawn here, making it a good place to find and farm them.

To get to this place players need to travel to coordinates 157, 66, 336 and dig straight down. They will fall into a small body of water underground and moving towards coordinates 145, 3, 332 they will come across this massive Mineshaft.

5) Massive Dripstone Cave underneath a Desert near spawn.

Seed: 221078477

Dripstone cave under a Desert (Image via Minecraft)

Players in this seed initially spawn in a desert opposite of a desert village. After traveling a few blocks to coordinates 45, 66, 7 they will come across a small gap in the floor.

Therein lies a huge void of a Dripstone Cave. With massive stalagmites and stalactites of dripstone hanging. This cave goes down to Y level -60 at some places and has many ores to be found in it. Diamonds can also be found easily in this cave, as they are out in plain view for players to mine.

