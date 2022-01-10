As suggested by the title, Mining is a core aspect of Minecraft. To advance in the game it is crucial to mine for resources that are used to craft various items.

While some players mine to advance in the game, others prefer building impressive structures and cities with them. They can show off their resources by building beacons or using rare resources as building blocks.

While the new Minecraft 1.18 update has made it easier for players to mine for resources, they can be assured of amazing mining loot if they use these seeds. This article provides players with five terrific seeds that are perfect for mining valuable resources right off the bat.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

5 Best Minecraft PE Seeds for Mining

5) Exposed Lush Cave

Seed: -1488721045

Exposed Lush Cave at spawn (Image via Mojang)

As soon as players enter the world they are greeted with an enormous exposed Lush cave right at spawn. This massive cave runs deep and players can immediately dive into mining for resources.

The cave is not only beautiful but also has various kinds of ores present in it. Hence, for all the miners that love spending time underground, this seed provides them with that opportunity right at the start.

4) Savanna village near a void

Seed: -1995798329

Savanna Village (Image via Mojang)

Upon spawning, players must travel a few blocks to coordinates 571, 65, 135 where they will stumble upon a savanna village. Players can stock up on food and other items they can get from the village chests.

Traveling further to coordinates 525, 66, 329 gamers will find themselves over a large cavity. They can slowly make their way down, passing the deepslate layers and gathering resources. The cave goes down to Y level -54, where players can start mining to find diamonds.

3) Village over a massive cave

Seed: 1057404150

Village placed over a massive cavity (Image via Mojang)

Before setting out on a mining expedition, having sufficient food is essential. In this seed, players will find themselves near a village at coordinates 90, 92, 206, that has generated over a large void.

After collecting enough food and some resources from the village blacksmith chests, players can make their way into the depths of the massive cave. Along with resources, players will also come across Amethyst geode at 200, -24, 221.

2) Cave with a Mineshaft

Seed: 53285197

Gigantic cave with mineshaft and lush biome (Image via Mojang)

To get to this cave players must travel a fair amount, but the payoff is worth it. Situated at coordinates 344, 94, 830 this gigantic cave is home to numerous resources, a lush cave, and a mineshaft.

Players can gather enough food and wood while getting here, as this cave is gigantic and players can spend days mining here.

1) 31 Diamonds next to each other

Seed: 138045041

31 Diamonds in one place (Image via Mojang)

One of the greatest joys a player can get while mining is finding diamonds. This Minecraft seed features 31 diamonds within a 50 block radius.

Also Read Article Continues below

To get to this place, players must travel to coordinates -925, -33, 148 which is not very far from spawn. Along the way, they will also come across other cave openings and a shipwreck that they can explore. Once at the specified coordinates, players must mine a bit to get all the diamonds. While most of them are exposed, some require a little bit of digging.

Edited by Danyal Arabi