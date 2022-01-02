5 best Minecraft 1.18 PE seeds for diamonds in 2022

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after minerals in Minecraft. Players benefit greatly from them as they make one of the best gear and tools in-game. With the new 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, world generation and cave formations have changed completely.

The ore distribution in Minecraft changed drastically. Previously, the best level to find diamonds was at Y level 12, but that has changed now. The best level to mine for diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 is Y level -58.

Users can strip mine at this level and get plenty of diamonds. Another great feature of the update was that caves now are massive, and gamers can find plenty of diamonds exposed in these caves.

Five amazing Minecraft 1.18 Pocket Edition seeds for easy diamonds

1) Diamond heaven

Seed: -206561949

A massive cave with exposed diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

In this seed, players spawn in a desert biome right off the coast of a beautiful coral reef biome. The jungle biome is also within walking distance of spawn. Hence, they can get easy access to wood.

Next to spawn, a few blocks away, is an opening to a massive cave that drops gamers to the diamond level. This gigantic cave has plenty of exposed diamonds that they can easily mine.

Apart from finding exposed diamonds, users will also be able to gather other resources, making them rich right off the bat as they enter the game.

2) Spawn over a diamond-rich cave

Seed: 2123212974

A cave filled with diamonds right at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Diamonds are supposed to be a rare mineral in Minecraft. However, this seed makes it look easy. Players can get diamond armor before iron in this seed. All they have to do is collect some wood and make a journey to the depths of the cave near spawn.

The massive cave not only has plenty of diamonds exposed for users to collect but is also a huge dripstone cave. Players will have to be careful while digging as mobs can easily jump them.

Gamers must also be careful while going towards this cave, as they may find themselves jumping in a massive hole and falling to their death.

3) Trinity of jungle temples

Seed: 1909697087

Jungle temple near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn atop a tree in the middle of a jungle, but they are unaware that this jungle holds great treasures.

Just a measly 100 blocks away, they will stumble over their first jungle temple. This temple holds a chest with three diamonds in them. Without a single block, broke users can get their hands on three diamonds.

However, this is just the beginning. Hopping around on the trees in the jungle, gamers can also spot two other jungle temples. The first one is at -232, 84, 264, where again they will find diamonds in the chest. Also, this temple generates next to a massive cave opening which they can explore to find more diamonds.

The third temple will be at -680, 80 296.

4) Plethora of structures and exposed diamonds

Seed: -1739171260

A village with an outpost and a ravine nearby (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players at the edge of a desert and jungle biome. Traversing both ways is rewarding since both biomes house temples in them.

The desert, however, has many other structures. So once users are done looting the jungle temples at coordinates 182, 93, -162, and 808, 82, -152, they can make their way to the desert for more loot.

A few blocks away from spawn, gamers will come across a desert village with a Pillager Outpost, where they can collect other loot and head towards a massive ravine at 415, 55, 205 that holds a significant number of diamonds. This cave drops down to Y level -44, where players can see diamonds exposed in the open.

On further exploration in the ravine, they can find spaces that go as low as -55. Users can start strip mining and stack up on diamonds.

The desert also has two desert temples at 120, 80, 88, and 216, 85, 536, respectively.

5) Massive cave at spawn

Seed: -1414064807

A massive cave system close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Players spawn next to a massive hole in the ground that dives to the optimum level for mining diamonds. The cave is enormous, with some areas containing dripstone, and they can find an amethyst geode tucked away in the cave.

Users can find diamonds in abundance as the cave seems never-ending, and they will find it hard to find their way back to their starting point as it's full of twists and turns.

This massive void in the ground is ideal for Minecraft gamers to hunt for diamonds. Also, they can easily stock up with other resources while traversing the enormous cave.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list present in the article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer