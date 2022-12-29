5 best Minecraft PE skins

When Minecraft players want to show off their own unique sense of style, equipping a skin is one surefire way to do so. This is true regardless of which version of the game they enjoy.

The skins available in Java and Bedrock can be utilized for Pocket Edition. Since Pocket Edition runs on the Bedrock codebase, the mobile version of the title can access the in-game marketplace to find skins and packs curated by Mojang and the community. However, these aren't mandatory, and there are plenty of websites that offer awesome skins to utilize in Pocket Edition.

While the best skins will depend on a player's taste, it isn't a bad idea to look at some great skins available online for Pocket Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

TV Head, Derp Patrick Star, and 3 other awesome skins worth equipping for Minecraft: Pocket Edition

1) Dream

Dream's skin remains one of the most popular among community members (Image via NameMC)

Whether players love him or hate him, there's no denying that Dream is one of the most prominent figures in Minecraft's recent history. As one might expect, his skin is just as popular, and many creators have made different variants of his original skin.

However, the original Dream skin is still widely popular. It is a great way to show off one's love for the game and the streamer.

2) TV Head

This skin's amount of detail is hard not to appreciate (Image via NameMC)

This skin adds some extra dimensions to a TV head, which has a remarkable amount of detail.

If anything else, it should be a hit for fans of old-school CRT monitors, as it evokes memories of a time before flatscreens and 4k resolutions. Plus, the hoodie and black pants are a nice touch.

3) Gigachad

Minecraft players can become Minecraft enjoyers when they equip this skin (Image via NameMC)

Few skins are more entertaining than meme skins, and this Gigachad skin perfectly fits the bill. Featuring the exact same greyscale well-built Chad that the meme has made famous, players can stroll about with plenty of muscular presence and become a bonafide Minecraft enjoyer.

This skin is at its best when players have no armor equipped. However, the chiseled jawline and huge grin are unmistakable regardless of what kind of gear a player is wearing.

4) Derp Patrick Star

This variant of the long-running derp meme in Minecraft is certainly worth a look (Image via NameMC)

Derp skins come in thousands of variants. This one combines the derp skin with one of the looniest cartoon characters in recent memory.

Specifically, this skin combines the derp skin with the floral-printed shorts of Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. With this skin equipped, players should get more than a few laughs as they watch a very goofy rendition of Patrick go about his in-game business.

5) Oscar of Astora

Dark Souls and Minecraft might not seem compatible, but they certainly are (Image via NameMC)

Arriving straight from the land of Lordran, this skin is a dead ringer for the early-game Dark Souls character Oscar of Astora.

In Dark Souls, players meet a dying Oscar in the Undead Asylum, where he bestows them with the crucial Estus Flask item to heal themselves. If players love FromSoftware's series of SoulsBorne games, this skin should fit very nicely.

With this skin equipped, players can carry on the late Oscar's legacy, albeit in a game very different from the bitter and brutal world of Dark Souls. Regardless, this skin also fits well in dark fantasy RPGs or medieval worlds.

