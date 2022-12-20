5 best Minecraft plant and vegetation mods

Minecraft is a sandbox game that receives new features through updates every year. Even though the game almost always has fresh new features, regular players can get bored. Gamers can quickly add new content to the game by using mods.

The Minecraft modding community is incredibly active, with hundreds of new mods being released daily. Installing these external programs is pretty simple, as players only need to move the mod files to the game's directory.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

These plant and vegetation mods can upgrade your Minecraft experience

In the past few years, only a few changes or additions have been made to plants and crop farming in Minecraft. So, to add new plants or bring changes to the existing ones, here are some of the best mods:

5) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight is a well-known mod that is popular for adding many new recipes to enhance the player's cooking and farming experience. A new cooking system and tools are two of the main features of this mod. This mod provides a new workstation to cook food as well.

Get this mod from here.

4) End's Flora

Different types of plants in the End dimension (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has three different dimensions, one of which is the End. In vanilla Minecraft, the End dimension is arguably the dullest place for the player to explore. This is due to the lack of variety in the End's terrain and plants.

In the End's flora mod, most changes can only be seen in the End dimension. The dullest dimension in the game receives over 35 new types of plants. Most new plants follow the purple color scheme of the End dimension.

Get this mod from here.

3) Scootys Plants Vs. Zombies Regrown

Plant Vs. Zombies in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Plants Vs. Zombies is a popular video game franchise that PopCap Games developed. This mod tries to emulate the original Plants Vs. Zombies game by adding a garden in which players can plant different vegetation types to defend against various zombies.

Like the original Plants Vs. Zombies game, this mod has a wide variety of plants. Once the player is ready with their plant lineup, they can use flags to start the zombie invasion. The flag used by the player determines the difficulty of the zombie raid.

Get this mod from here.

2) Pam's HarvestCraft

Pam's HarvestCraft is one of the most popular Minecraft mods, with over 81 million downloads on the CurseForge website. This is a huge mod that has over 1300 new items and food. This mod can harvest a wide variety of crops in the game.

Players can use crops in different recipes to craft new food items. Owing to this mod, over 36 new fruits also make their way into the game that players can find growing on trees. A handful of new tools in this mod will help players craft new food items, such as sandwiches.

Unfortunately, Pam's HarvestCraft mod is available for version 1.12.2. However, there is a second version of the mod that gamers can play on Minecraft 1.18.2 version. To fully enjoy the newer Pam's HarvestCraft mod, players must install three Pam's HarvestCraft 2 mods: Crops, Trees, and Foodcore.

Get this mod from here.

1) Plants

Unique plants in plants mod (Image via Mojang)

As can be guessed from the name, this mod has a lot of different new plants. It adds approximately 180 different plant species that grow naturally in various parts of the world.

Aside from plants, there are a few new wood types in this mod, such as blazing wood, Brazilian pine wood, and ashen wood. There is a new item set as well called crystal. This set presents new armor items, weapons, and crystal blocks.

Get this mod from here.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes