5 best Minecraft players of 2021

Having been around for well over a decade, Minecraft is by no means a new game. Throughout its existence, players have gradually mastered the art of the game, training certain skills to perfection.

As Minecraft is such a vast game, different players are good at different things. From speedrunning to PvP, there are many unique skills to master in Minecraft. For those interested, this article will take a look at some of the all-time most skilled Minecraft players as of 2021.

5 of the most skillful Minecraft players in 2021

5) GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound is a highly talented Minecraft YouTuber who is extremely adept with certain skills such as Minecraft parkour. He is regularly known to record with notable Minecraft speedrunner Dream.

GeorgeNotFound is also part of the “Dream Team," which consists of many highly skilled Minecraft players that are also part of the famous DreamSMP server. In fact, GeorgeNotFound is the co-founder of the DreamSMP and was once hailed as the king of the DreamSMP. In terms of his Minecraft skillset, like many of the DreamSMP cast, George is also a talented Minecraft speedrunner, pulling off several incredible runs throughout his time.

4) MrBeast

While perhaps not the best Minecraft player in terms of raw skill, MrBeast has achieved a lot within the Minecraft scene throughout his career. This makes him a rather perfect fit for this list, with success few others can match.

Furthermore, MrBeast has also partnered with many players on this list including Dream, Technoblade, and GeorgeNotFound to make incredibly popular YouTube videos. While MrBeast may not be the best at certain skills such as Minecraft PvP, his versatile nature allows him to adapt to any situation and compete with some of the best.

3) PrestonPlayz

PrestonPlayz is one of the oldest Minecraft players, having been around since the early days of Minecraft. He was originally known as TBNRFrags and associated with many other popular Minecraft YouTubers, such as ASFJerome, BajanCanadian, Vikkstar123, MrWoofless, and Lachlan. This group of YouTubers were known as "The Pack."

Although many of the aforementioned Minecraft players have moved onto playing games outside of Minecraft, PrestonPlayz has remained loyal to the game. Over the years Preston has honed in and fine tuned many of his PvP related skills and is now a master of many popular PvP gamemodes such as Minecraft Kit-PvP, Minecraft Factions, and more.

2) Dream

Dream is known for his speedruns, some of which are classed as the best in the world. He was previously accused of cheating and initially denied it, but finally admitted to cheating earlier on in the year.

He admitted that what he had done was unfair and claimed it was an accident. Regardless of this singular controversy, Dream is obviously a highly talented Minecraft player.

Those in doubt of Dream's talent only need to check his popular 'Speedrunner VS Hunters' videos which display some incredibly adept maneuvering skills, along with some truly monumental clutches that are impossible to fake. All in all, Dream is a very quick thinker and has shown his immense Minecraft skills over and over again.

1) Technoblade

Technoblade is a large Minecraft YouTuber that has been in the scene for many years. In the early stages of his career, Technoblade originally gained notoriety as a particularly talented Hypixel Bedwars player. He is known to be one of the best at PvP and has even won a $100k duel against Dream, which gamers can watch on MrBeast's channel.

Technoblade is now sadly battling cancer but has continued making Minecraft videos. This is a testament to his true character and shows his dedicated nature to the game as a whole, which earns him the top spot on this list.

