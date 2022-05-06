5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for achievements

Minecraft is a massive game with a lot for players to do. Besides building worlds and creating almost anything one can imagine, they can also earn achievements.

Achievements are ways players can show off the various tasks they have accomplished in the game. Some of them are effortless, while others can be made a bit easier with seeds.

Here are some of the best seeds for achievements in the game.

Top 5 seeds for achievements in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Seeds are a great way for players to share unique worlds with each other. By entering a specific seed, players can join a particular rendition of the world with predetermined spawn points and points of interest. This can be useful for players seeking specific achievements or trying to find a certain biome. Players can enter the seeds into the world options menu when creating a new world.

5) Woodland Mansion

Minecraft players can find a Woodland Mansion and a Ruined Portal very close to spawn with this special seed (Image via chunkbase.com)

Seed: 2033516050

Woodland Mansion: X: 312 Z: 296

Players who spawn into this world will be able to complete a few achievements with ease right off the bat. If players turn and walk towards the large mountain in the distance, they will come across a woodland mansion. Inside the Woodland Mansion, they can get a few different achievements, namely the Treasure Hunter and Feeling Ill achievements.

In addition to the Woodland Mansion, there is also a Ruined Portal nearby that players can activate to get achievements for the Nether, such as Into the Nether.

4) Mining for Diamonds

Minecraft players can find some riches inside the nearby ravine (Image via chunkbase.com)

Seed: -1414064807

Ravine: X: 68 Y: 35 Z:29

For those who want to get right to the nitty-gritty and start mining for those valuable resources, this seed is a prime example of a diamond-rich environment. Though players will have to do some digging to get them, once they enter the ravine right off of spawn, they will find themselves going further into the ground until they reach the sweet spot and strike it rich with a bunch of diamonds.

Players can expect to gain the DIAMONDS! achievement quite easily once they get their hands on the diamonds below.

3) Ocean Monument

Minecraft players who use this seed can easily find an ocean monument right off the coast (Image via chunkbase.com)

Seed: 49128

Ocean Monument: X:136 Z:104

This seed is fantastic in a few different ways. Players will spawn right on the edge of the water with a very closeby Ruined Portal. On top of that, there are multiple shipwrecks to get the Ahoy! achievement within a quick swim of the spawn.

At the bottom of the ocean lurks an Ocean Monument that players can use to get The Deep End achievement for slaying the Elder Guardian, which is not an easy task.

2) Multiple Villages

This Minecraft seed puts players in the middle of six different villages within 1000 blocks (Image via chunkbase.com)

Seed: 2019763973

For players looking for a host of achievements, this world has so much close by. With six different villages within walking distance, players can choose a direction and find a village after a short walk. With the majority of achievements tied to villages and villagers, players can set up a home base, and when the time comes, they can use the Ruined Portal to open the Nether.

It should be noted that the best route to take first is for players to head to the Desert Village at X: -744 Z:184. This will also see players pass a ruined portal with some good loot they can pick up to start their journey off right.

1) Stronghold and Ruined Portal

Minecraft players can access a Stronghold and a ruined portal within 1000 blocks of spawn, making this an excellent seed (Image via chunkbase.com)

Seed: 9009198391873876587

Stronghold: X: 900 Z:884

For players looking for easy access to both the Nether and The End, this seed has a Stronghold and a Ruined Portal right within 1000 blocks of spawn. They can complete multiple achievements such as The End? for entering The End and the achievement The End for killing the Ender Dragon. Players can enter the Nether to create the eyes required to open the End Portal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu