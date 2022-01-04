5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for speedrunning in 2022

Speedrunning in Minecraft involves killing the Ender Dragon as soon as possible. Many people enjoy this way of gaming and find a thrill in setting records.

Players can speedrun on a specific seed or a random one. Hence, the Minecraft world where the players spawn can have an immense impact on the speedrun performance.

Speedrunning in the Pocket Edition can be tedious. These seeds will be sure to enhance players’ speed-running performances.

5 God Seeds for Speedrunning in Minecraft Pocket Edition

5) Village with two Blacksmith close to spawn

Seed: 291130325

Village with two blacksmiths (Image via Minecraft)

In this seed, players spawn in close proximity to a spruce village that has two blacksmith houses. These chests contain iron, diamonds, and enough obsidian to immediately make a Nether Portal.

Players can enter the Nether within two minutes of the game and collect Blaze Rods and Ender Pearls in the Nether. Once back in the Overworld, they have go to 228, 28, 1304 which contains the End Portal room with one Eye of Ender in the portal.

4) Village, Outpost, and Ruined Portal

Seed: 1001

Village with Outpost nearby (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near a village with a Pillager Outpost and Ruined Portal nearby. The players can get loot from the village, along with some iron. On finishing the nearby Ruined Portal, players can enter the Nether to find a fortress within 100 blocks of spawn at 108, 72, 286.

Although Stronghold is around 800 blocks away from the village at -891, 26,304, it spawns with one Eye of Ender in the portal frame.

3) Spawn near Village

Seed: 581460029

Stronghold Village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is great for speedrunning, as players will spawn near a spruce village at 179, 88, -368, where they can stock up on loot and food. The Stronghold village can be found at coordinates -361, 110, -899, next to a Ruined portal. On completion of the portal, players enter the Nether and can find a Bastion at -375, 73, -259 and Nether Fortress at -407, 54, 32.

All these structures are in close proximity to each other, making it a very good seed to speedrun in.

2) Spawn near Stronghold Village

Seed: -1117844226

Spruce village with Stronghold enetrance and Ruined Portal nearby (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the best seeds for speedrunning Minecraft PE. Upon spawning, players should make their way to coordinates -850, 71, 341. Here they will come across a spruce village with one blacksmith.

They can gather all the resources required and make their way to a large void present in the middle of the village at -837, 72, 383. This hole will take the players directly to the Stronghold, where they can find the End Portal room at -804, 39, 393.

The Portal frame will already contain two Eyes of Ender, making it easier for players. By creating a Nether portal next to the End portal, players can enter the Nether Realm. They can find a Fortress at coordinates -97, 67, -47 and adjacent to it at -27, 67, -65 they will come across a Bastion.

1) God seed for Speedrunning

Seed: 520064797

Nether Fortress and Bastion next to each other (Image via Minecraft)

This could be considered the best seed for speedrunning in Minecraft PE. This seed spawns players near a spruce village located at coordinates -811, 67, 205. Players can amass all the resources they will require during the speedrun.

Once they have collected all the resources, players should make way to coordinates -875, 63, 233, where they must break an ice block over a river. In the water, they will find an opening to a cave which will lead them directly to the End Portal room.

End portal generates with 4 Eyes of Ender. By making a Nether portal in that room, it directly opens next to a Nether Fortress with connecting Bastion. This seed is perfect for speedrun and players could potentially set a world record by using it.

