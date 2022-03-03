5 best Minecraft: Pocket Edition servers in March 2022

One of the best features of Minecraft is its ability to connect to servers worldwide and enjoy a ton of multiplayer gameplay with other players.

Despite the massive amount of server choices Minecraft players can dive into, sometimes it can be difficult to find the right one. If a player is hoping for a close-to-vanilla experience, then hopping into a minigame server won't exactly suit their needs.

Fortunately, more than a few servers, both new and old, are able to accommodate players in many different ways. This enhances the demands that the server can meet, increasing the number of players that are drawn to them.

This is the same, regardless of what version one is enjoying Minecraft on, from Java to Pocket Edition.

Minecraft: Best new and updated Pocket Edition servers for March 2022

5) FadeCloud

A looming portal on FadeCloud's Prison server (Image via FadeCloud/Mojang)

Offering a ton of different content modes, FadeCloud is a very diverse Minecraft server that most players can find enjoyment in. Providing different game modes such as Skyblock, Prison, and an Earth-based Survival Multiplayer, FadeCloud can meet the demands of many different kinds of players.

The server itself is quite new, having been established in January 2022, but it has already conducted multiple seasons of Prison and recently expanded its number of Skyblock servers.

With a 2,000 player cap, it isn't the biggest server out there, but FadeCloud has plenty of players online on a regular basis.

4) OG Network

OG Network's new and updated hub area (Image via OG Network/Mojang)

A smaller and more close-knit server, OG Network still has an excellent game world as well as support for both Java and Bedrock Minecraft players. There are a ton of custom cosmetics and content, and players are even embroiled in a ranking system.

Furthermore, if one would like to keep the server running, they can subscribe to OG+ for additional benefits. The money paid for the subscription keeps the server alive.

Several events have already occurred during the short lifespan of OG Network, including a Guild-based Factions PvP event on the main SMP server. At the same time, strident anti-cheat measures are in place to prevent griefing and hacking. Truly, there's never a dull moment while playing on OG Network.

3) HyperLands

Hyperlands is a multi-server community with a sizable number of players online on average (Image via Hyperlands MC/Gamertise)

A server dating back to 2018, HyperLands has some staying power in the Minecraft server landscape when it comes to Bedrock and Pocket Edition. This success is partially shown in the high number of average players online at a given time, nearly flush with the server's 1,272 player cap.

HyperLands is primarily a minigame server, offering game modes like BedWars, SkyWars, TheBridge, Duels, and more. Furthermore, the server supports multiple versions of Bedrock/Pocket Edition, including players on version 1.16.

HyperLands used to run a very similar operation to the beloved Hypixel server, but has rebranded itself as a pure minigame server in recent times.

2) NetherGames

A player-made gate on NetherGames (Image via NetherGames/Mojang)

An Australia-based server dating back to 2016, NetherGames has remained active compared to many other servers of its age. Sporting a 700+ player cap, NetherGames has an incredibly active community.

NetherGames features plenty of minigames like BedWars and SkyWars, but also offers Creative Mode plots for players to build to their heart's content. The server also features a voting system, where players are capable of voting for certain server implementations or updates and receive benefits in return.

Players can even form parties and play together on one of NetherGames' many game mode servers.

1) MCHub

MCHub's very well-built spawn dating back to version 1.16 (Image via MCHub/Mojang)

This is one of the most well-organized and strident Minecraft Bedrock/Pocket servers dating back to version 1.16. However, MCHub is not quite the entire server hub as the name implies, providing multiple different experiences and game versions depending on what a player is looking for.

The hub allows servers to operate on their own terms and can bring in additional servers connected to the hub or remove those that break guidelines. Players are capable of teleporting to multiple different forms of Minecraft servers from the hub, making it one of the most versatile multiplayer locations on Minecraft's Bedrock or Pocket Editions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul