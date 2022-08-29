5 best Minecraft resources to farm in the Nether

The Nether is a hellish realm in Minecraft that players enter to obtain specific items and progress in the game. This realm is filled with irregular terrain, mysterious creatures, and lots of lava. Despite being the most difficult realm to survive in, players power through it to find some important resources.

The Nether is completely different from the Overworld, with different variants of blocks and items. Once players are accustomed to the realm, they can set up useful farms to obtain blocks and items.

Usually, players access the nether roof to make farms since it is completely flat and made up of strong bedrock. Here are some of the best resources to farm in the Nether.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 resources to farm in Minecraft's Nether realm

5) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris is arguably the rarest and most craved resource in the Nether that players want. These are rare blocks that generate deep inside the Nether and are used to extract netherite. Netherite can be used to craft the strongest tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft. Netherite items are even stronger than diamonds, making them quite desirable.

Players can create a complex redstone TNT duper to find these blocks since they are blast resistant and won't get destroyed. The largest amounts of Ancient Debris are found at Y level 15. This is where the huge TNT duper can be built. Furthermore, the TNT duper can be connected to a flying machine which will push the duper forward.

4) Wither Skulls

Wither skeletons are dangerous, hostile mobs that spawn in the Nether Fortress structure. They are dark gray in color, are larger than regular skeletons, and have a sword for melee attacks. One of the rarest items that these mobs drop is their skull. A wither skull has a 2.5% chance of being dropped.

To increase the chance of them dropping the wither skull, a farm can be created in the Nether Fortress to capture loads of wither skeletons and kill them. Wither skulls can then be used to summon the Wither boss mob.

3) Nether Wart

Nether wart is another resource that players frequently need in Minecraft. These are uncommon items that can only be found in the Nether Fortress underneath the stairs. They are essential to brewing the most important potions in the game and are also used to craft other blocks.

Farming Nether warts is very easy since players will only need soul sand blocks to grow them. Players can also make an AFK farm through which they can obtain stacks of Nether wart in just a few hours.

2) Gold Nuggets

Though players might not understand the importance of gold in the early game, it is a great Minecraft resource that can be farmed in the Nether. Zombified Piglins are the most common neutral mobs in the hellish realm that drop gold nuggets and ingots upon death.

Over the years, players have come up with a way of obtaining loads of gold through them. This farm can be made on the Nether roof by using magma block layers that will spawn Zombified Piglins.

1) Blaze Rods

Blaze rods are some of the most useful Minecraft resources that players can exclusively obtain from the Nether. Blaze rods are dropped by Blazes that spawn only in Nether Fortress through a spawner block. When Blaze rods are converted into Blaze powder, they can be used to craft the eye of ender and all kinds of potions.

Since these mobs spawn from spawner blocks, a farm can be created around them to trap and kill Blazes.

