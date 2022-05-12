5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in May 2022

Diamonds are one of the best materials in Minecraft, which is exactly why they can be so challenging for players to find.

In addition to knowing which layers diamonds generate in Minecraft 1.18, players can also create worlds by using specific world seeds to gain access to diamonds. Often, these seeds either directly lead to diamond ore buried underground or even provide loot chests in villages where players can pluck diamonds from blacksmiths.

No matter how players get their diamonds, there are certain seeds to consider when diamond hunting in Minecraft 1.18.2.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for finding diamonds in May 2022

5) 17 Diamond Batch (-6859058234738549009)

This seed has a huge diamond batch not too far from spawn (Image via Mojang)

This particular seed may not seem like much to start with, but it has a nicely kept secret not too far from spawn. Minecraft players begin on the coastline of a plains biome with plenty of water nearby and a ruined Nether portal at approximately (X: 88, Z: 8).

Once players start digging, they can find the treasure of this seed's early offerings. A few hundred blocks from the spawn, players can find a diamond batch of approximately 17 diamonds at (X:-59, Y:-13, Z:-107). That's good enough for quite a few pieces of diamond gear, getting players started nicely.

4) Quick Spawn Diamonds (2123212974)

This seed has a village/portal combo and plenty of diamonds to get players rolling (Image via u/MillHall78/Reddit)

Spawning Minecraft players in a plains/forest area, heading north can lead to plenty of riches.

A village rests incredibly close to a Nether portal at (X:232, Z:-328), but the diamonds available to players are the real prize here. Under players' spawn at (X:2312, Y:13, Z:5), a batch of eight diamonds can be found. It's also possible to find additional diamonds at (X:2347, Y:12, Z:5). A ravine also rests at (X:1962, Y:12, Z:-480), which can lead to more diamonds.

If all else fails, try taking a look at the chest by the ruined Nether portal, it may have a few diamonds on its own, depending on how the loot is rolled. However, keep in mind that this seed has been tested for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and may not be compatible with Minecraft: Java Edition.

3) Double Village with Diamonds (13675213)

A map of this seed indicating villages and nearby ravines (Image via Chunkbase)f

Players can begin in a standard plains biome but have plenty of options to snag some diamonds at spawn. At (X:-144, Z:-224) and (X:0, Z:-432), Minecraft players can find two villages that should have blacksmith shops where diamonds can be easily looted.

In the event those aren't panning out due to seed generation, there is a litany of ravines that players can spelunk to find diamonds at locations such as (X-176, Y:54, Z:-287), (X:-9, Y:11, Z:-264), and (X:316, Y:56, Z:-425) to name a few.

2) Two Portals, Three Villages (116668397)

For players hoping to loot their diamonds, this seed presents a solid opportunity (Image via Chunkbase)

Sometimes, Minecraft players simply don't want to dig around for a long time looking for diamonds. For those that prefer to loot their diamonds, this seed presents an excellent chance to do so.

Players begin at a relatively innocuous spawn but are a short walking distance from three villages and two ruined portals. If players want to head out a little further, they can find an additional village and a few more portals not too far from spawn:

Village 1 - (X:0, Z:64)

Village 2 - (X:-288, Z:144)

Village 3 - (X:288, Z:-176)

Village 4 - (X:-224, Z:-496)

Portal 1 - (X:24, Z:24)

Portal 2 - (X:24, Z:-280)

Portal 3 - (X:-586, Z:-312)

Portal 4 - (X:648, Z:-616)

1) Triple Blacksmiths (9097552722265112584)

For players who love looting diamonds from blacksmiths, this may be the seed for them (Image via SoulZeroTwo/YouTube)

This seed can be an absolute dream for quick and easy diamonds in Minecraft 1.18.2. Players spawn close to four villages, one of which has three blacksmith shops within. This makes for incredibly easy looting, not only in diamonds but plenty of other materials.

There are also many abandoned mineshafts nearby, which may provide players with even more opportunities to mine and find what they're looking for.

Village 1 - (X:-192, Z:-144)

Village 2 - (X:16, Z:-224)

Village 3 - (X:-256, Z:16)

Village 4 - (X:192, Z:32)

Mineshaft 1 - (X:-184, Z:-152)

Mineshaft 2 - (X:-168, Z:-136)

Mineshaft 3 - (X:88, Z:-264)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

