5 best Minecraft seeds for easy start

Minecraft is known for its vast and expansive worlds. These worlds, each of which has a random number assigned to it, are called a “seed”. These seeds stretch out infinitely and play host to a variety of creatures and structures. Each new world generates randomly and presents new opportunities for exploration and adventure.

Sometimes, however, players want to control what world they want to spawn in, and what resources and structures they want around them for the sake of convenience. This article will list five Minecraft seeds for an easy start.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for a comfortable and easy start

1) Village and Ocean Monument (Seed: -7514153713361368247)

This seed spawns the player in a field, near a village. The area contains many trees and resources, starting with an underground geode within the spawn chunks. The nearby swamp biome contains an exposed surface geodes. If the players construct a Nether portal on coordinates (-40,60), they will spawn near a Nether Fortress, with the nearby Soul Sand valley containing a treasure-filled Bastion as well.

2) Village, Flower Forest, and Ruined Portal (Seed: 6558360201127987409)

The flower valley and village seed (Image via Minecraft)

A beautiful lake is the first sight when you spawn in this seed. Players can also find a village, a flower forest and a Ruined Portal near the spawn. There are many trees and sheep around, and in the village, so players will have nothing to worry about. The ruined portal chest spawns with flint and steel and some enchanted tools.

3) Pillager outpost (Seed: -285152926)

The Pillager Outpost seed (Image via Minecraft)

In this seed, players spawn right beside a Pillager Outpost. If they go forward, past the outpost, they will come to a desert village. Going back in the opposite direction will lead players to a ruined portal and two savanna villages. In between, players can find an exposed complex with a huge mineshaft.

Seed Credit: 90 Second IQ Boosters

4) Village with loot and a Jungle Biome (Seed: 1456770887)

The jungle and Village seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player right beside a village and a jungle biome. Primarily, this seed is for collecting loot from the various chests strewn across the village. The house right beside the spawn location has a chest that contains some iron ingots and two iron pickaxes. Other loot includes chest plates, potions, food, swords, and emeralds.

5) Village, Ruined Portal and Desert Temple (Seed: 4679758612126350684)

Locations for the various structures in this seed (Image via u/Electrizanm on Reddit))

This seed is one of the most profitable on this list. It spawns players in the Plains biome, close to a ruined portal, a village, three lava pools and a desert temple.

The desert temple chests include two enchanted golden apples and an enchanted book with Fire Aspect 2. The ruined portal chest will give the player two iron ingots and flint and steel. A zombie spawner can be found near the desert pyramid.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

