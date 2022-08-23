5 best Minecraft seeds for frozen peaks

Minecraft's massive Caves & Cliffs update significantly changed the way mountains generate in the game.

Mountains were permitted to generate at much higher elevations, and they even received a collection of slope and peak biomes.

One of the most notable biome additions in Minecraft 1.18 was the frozen peak biome. These mountain peaks are drenched in snow coverage and ice blocks. They are so cold that goats are the only animal mobs that can spawn there.

Players can also find pillager outposts in these biomes. This means they can be somewhat dangerous. However, these biomes are still a ton of fun to explore.

20829203 and 4 other awesome seeds to enjoy frozen peaks in various Minecraft versions

1) 331124596 (1.18.1)

This seed combines a frozen peak with a beautiful grove slope (Image via Mojang)

For a delightful winter getaway, Minecraft players can give this 1.18.1 seed a shot. They will spawn on top of a spruce tree in a vast forest grove, with plenty of wood to collect and use for building. Once players have their materials collected, they can venture to the top of the slopes to find a lovely set of frozen peaks in the mountains.

There are also cave openings that players can visit to find easily accessible ores, though they'll need to be mindful of the hostile mobs that can potentially spawn nearby.

2) 7644964991330705060 (1.19)

This seed's mountain biome has a dark secret (Image via Mojang)

Much like the mountains in version 1.18, the mountains of Minecraft 1.19 are just as large and impressive.

This seed spawns players at the foot of a gorgeous frozen peak mountain. However, this mountain has something beneath it that warrants caution. Specifically, there are cracks in the mountain that lead down to the deep dark biome and various ancient cities.

While this makes it a compelling location for exploration and loot, players will need to be incredibly wary of the Warden if they venture underneath the mountain. Building a base and gathering supplies from the forest and mountain should improve survival prospects.

3) 20829203 (1.19)

This seed provides a great combination of pleasant meadow and frozen peaks (Image via Mojang)

This seed is great for Minecraft players who enjoy frozen peaks but don't want them to encompass an entire mountain.

Players begin in a pleasant plains biome with some accompanying forests nearby. Northwest of their position at (X: -363, Z: -477), they will find groves and frozen peaks.

If they'd like to snag some supplies before heading in that direction, there is a village close to spawn at (X: -160, Z: 96). However, players should be mindful of the nearby pillager outpost at (X: 0, Z: -160), as it can present a few dangers of its own.

4) -98990689 (1.18)

A dripstone cave rests at this mountain's peak (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, Minecraft's biomes intersect in a wonderful way. This seed's spawn point is surrounded by frigid biomes and features a gorgeous frozen peak at the top of the mountain. However, that isn't where the interesting features end.

At (X: -258, Y: 163, Z: 377), players will find a sizable dripstone cave network right underneath the apex of the frozen peak. Between the dripstone blocks and the ice from the frozen peak, players can experiment with fluid dynamics via pointed dripstone and create an alternative water/lava source if they'd like.

The sizable number of spruce trees in the area also ensures that Minecraft players won't lack shelter-building materials.

5) 1095858946 (1.18)

This mountain exhibits a great crater for a building site (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed combines a wonderful and sizable frozen peak with an interior forest in a small crater at (X: -70, Y: 112, Z: 422). Once players clear out the area's trees and large mushrooms, the crater will make for an excellent building location. The peak itself creates natural defenses in multiplayer situations as well in the event players don't enjoy the map alone.

Additionally, players can find more mountain ranges not far from this crater, so they have more than a few building sites to choose from if the spawn area isn't ideal for them.

