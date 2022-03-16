5 best Minecraft seeds for hardcore survival in 2022

The best thing about Minecraft is arguably its randomized nature. Almost everything in the sandbox world is generated randomly, including caves, mountains, rivers, ores, trees, and whatnot.

By default, the game creates worlds using random seeds. Instead of choosing random seeds, players can enter their choice of seed to generate a preferred type of world. Many players prefer to have a spawn location loaded with valuable resources.

Selecting a seed with a good spawn can guarantee safety when it comes to hardcore survival plays. As players only have one life in hardcore mode, some may prefer to use pre-found world seeds for their new world.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Fantastic seeds for hardcore game mode in Minecraft

5) A village island (Seed: 20624654)

In this Java Edition 1.18.2 seed, players spawn near a village at X: -160 Z: 192. Traveling a few hundred blocks away from the spawn point, players can spot an island with a village on top.

The island is split into two biomes: savanna and plains. Weirdly, a large part of the village generates in the savanna biome, but the village has a plain biome design. Players can find two blacksmith houses in this village.

4) Desert village (Seed: -7052038827105428607)

Desert island with village (Image via u/Mortal_Mantis on Reddit)

Like the last seed, this seed also features an island village. Players won't have to walk hundreds of blocks to find the village as it spawns right next to it. Players spawn on a tiny desert island with nothing but villages and coral reefs in ocean water.

Hardcore players interested in a challenging spawn can pick this seed. Though there is a village, the lack of trees can be troublesome.

3) Pretty riverside taiga village (Seed: -909675094)

It is another Minecraft seed with a close village at spawn. Village is probably the best structure to find in a new world regardless of regular or hardcore survival.

Players can find a serene taiga village generated alongside a river flowing into a vast ocean in this seed.

2) Seven spider spawners (Seed: 48482644)

Some Minecrafters are accustomed to the harsh settings of the hardcore mode. Surviving the beginnings of the day is an easy feat for them. Instead of worrying about spawn locations, they usually prefer to have beautiful terrain for building or areas for mob farming.

In this seed, players can find seven spider spawners at coordinates X: -69 Y: -1 / Z: -185. At one time, players can activate up to five spawners and use them for farming XP and spiders.

1) Double village (Seed: 6548586641525327475)

This Minecraft seed features a multitude of different structures at the spawn point. Players can find two villages, two shipwrecks, a big ruined portal, and more within a radius of 300 blocks. Moreover, both villages have one blacksmith house.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar