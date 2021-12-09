Minecraft has three main game modes at the time of world generation. It is best known for its "Survival" game mode, which is always set as the default game mode when generating a new world. The “Creative” game mode is meant to test out mechanics and explore the world of Minecraft, or have fun in general. It gives players the ability to fly, use unlimited resources, and break blocks instantly. The third game mode is the “Hardcore” mode.

Hardcore Minecraft is the same as Survival mode, except that the player only has one life and the game is set to the “Hard” difficulty by default. Dying in Minecraft Hardcore means the end of the player’s Minecraft adventure in that world. This article will talk about the top 5 things to remember while playing Minecraft Hardcore.

Top 5 tips for Minecraft’s Hardcore mode

5) Mark spawn area

Players can make a pillar to mark their spawnpoint (Image via Minecraft)

Right off the bat, players must focus on getting a bed and setting their spawn. This is to prevent the player from losing their way back to base when returning from a huge mining expedition or even in an emergency.

Another simple thing players can do is make a tall tower using basic blocks like cobblestone or dirt, which can be seen from a distance and can be used to identify the player’s spawn area.

4) Use shields

A shield in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The player takes the maximum amount of damage on hard difficulty, which can kill them pretty fast and end their run earlier than expected. Using a shield to block incoming damage is one of the most crucial things players must carry out during a hardcore run. Players can craft shields using one iron ingot and six wooden planks.

3) Plan ahead

Players need to set goals on what they want to achieve in the future and start to plan their execution immediately. For example, sugarcane must be planted as soon as possible, as sugarcane can be crafted into paper, and paper can be further crafted into books using leather. Books are important if the player want s to make bookcases to enchant their gear.

2) Use water buckets

Water buckets are useful (Image via WingsOfEnd on YouTube)

Canceling fall damage using a water bucket is one of the most useful mechanics in Minecaft, and can help the player cheat death even in the hardest of situations. Players can break their fall if they use a water bucket right before hitting the ground, which will place water beneath them. Additionally, players can use water buckets to put out fires and burning effects from lava.

1) Master enchanting

Enchanting is one of the most important aspects of Minercaft Hardcore. Players can use enchanting to make their armor and weapons as string and efficient as possible, as Hardcore mode has the highest difficulty and players will need every bit of help possible.An enchanting table and at least 30 experience levels will be needed to apply the best enchantments to one’s gear.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

