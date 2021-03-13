5 best Minecraft seeds for loot and resources

Survival in Minecraft depends on many factors, one of which is goods.

A great way to ensure long-term survival in the game is to access supplies quickly. A certain method to make this happen is by using a seed that promises helpful resources and loot.

A seed that provides valuable assets upfront is ideal when the goal is to last for a while. This can help new Minecraft players feel safer and more confident or assist seasoned players in a speedrun of the game.

Either way, helpful seeds can make a massive difference in the result of the game.

2 Villages, Lava Cast Ravine & Desert Temple Near Spawn (Seed) - https://t.co/P4C2rm5CSl - By Dolphinly14 pic.twitter.com/50Hb24VwxE — MCPE DL (@MCPEDL) March 12, 2021

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for loot and resources

These seeds will provide the best loot and resources to players when they first enter the game, giving a sense of security and well-being. The access to goods will also increase the chances of survival.

#5 - Woodland mansion with Six Attic Rooms (Pocket Edition; Seed: 1441726065)

This seed for Pocket Edition allows players to explore a glitched woodland mansion right from spawn. However, the player is advised to collect weapons and armor before entering due to the monsters inside.

Advertisement

This mansion is special, possessing six secret rooms in the attic with valuable loot.

Gear up! The Woodland Mansion is filled to the brim with sweet sweet treasure, but first you’ll have to get past the many ferocious mobs that guard it. Which 3 of these items will you bring to face the dangers ahead? pic.twitter.com/PS0ZU9RqAe — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 4, 2020

This is an excellent seed if players are familiar with how mansions work and know how to fight off various hostile mobs in Minecraft.

#4 - Two Savanna Villages (Bedrock/Pocket Edition; Seed: 508164565)

Image via minecraftseedhq

These two villages make it simple to access resources, especially if players are new and still learning how to gather goods and get their ducks in a row.

Advertisement

This is ideal for players who are new to Minecraft and want to figure out how they like to gather resources from villages, whether it's full-blown theft or it's snagging a few crops from gardens.

This also gives players a place to stay if they are taking their time and settling into their world.

#3 - Jungle Temple with Diamonds (Java, PE, Bedrock; Seed: 87953651674304230)

This is a great seed for loot, as players spawn near a temple, a short jaunt away from an abandoned mineshaft.

This jungle temple in Minecraft holds a lot of diamonds, as well as threats, so a player may want to bring along some weapons and protective gear to ensure their exit.

Image via Minecraft

A mineshaft is located nearby, as well as a few hostile mob spawners.

#2 - Treasure Islands and Village (Java Edition; Seed: -573947210)

This Minecraft seed makes players feel like a pirate! There are two shipwrecks, one of which has the more dazzling loot and buried treasure to seek out.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

This island is perfect for nomadic players who like adventure and who do well by the sea in the game.

There's also a village with loot just as valuable!

Image via Minecraft

This seed is ideal for players who aren't exactly new to the game but not quite seasoned. It gives them a challenge and something to look for without causing too much strife.

#1 - Triple Desert Village and Desert Temple (Pocket Edition; Seed: 1405190109)

This Minecraft seed features a desert temple with valuables inside and three villages, calling for some amazing loot to begin a player's journey.

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

The desert temple holds some pleasing loot as long as players don't set off any traps in the process.

Image via Minecraft

The three villages will provide players with a lot of food and resources, as well as the ability to swipe goods from two blacksmiths!

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.