5 best Minecraft seeds for speedrunning on PS5 (2022)

Speedrunning in Minecraft, whether it be in Java Edition or Bedrock Edition, requires plenty of skill and insight to post a great completion time.

In order to practice their speedrunning chops, Minecraft players tend to like using set world seeds. It's always possible to simply continue generating seeds over and over until the speedrunner finds one that suits their run, but that can get really tedious.

By using seeds found by fellow speedrunners, tasks become a little bit easier when it comes to setting up. For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, in particular (including next-gen consoles like PS5), there are plenty of seeds available that can give speedrunners a great start.

Minecraft: Excellent seeds for speedrunning in Bedrock Edition

5) Snow Village (-100854236)

This seed provides the necessities for speedrunners, as well as a few bonuses (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft speedrunners need a few things to get off to a good start. They need resources, food (potentially), and quick access to the Nether to get to work on blaze rods and ender pearls.

This seed has all three as well as offering a village (at 616, 80, -296) free to loot right at spawn. The seed also features an icy shipwreck (520, 100, -216) and a lava pool directly in the opposite direction of the shipwreck back on the shore. Once players have everything they need, they can head to the lava pool and get to work on their Nether portal.

Once they've got their eyes of ender, all they need to do is dig underneath the village for immediate access to the stronghold and end portal.

4) Plains Village (328819481)

Another village seed, but one worthy of speedrunning on (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed's spawn may seem relatively innocuous, but there are more than a few ways to help a speedrunner get their start. Players can find a plains village for looting at -360, 75, 104.

Another benefit of this particular plains village is that it has close proximity to a ruined Nether portal, cutting down on the obsidian needed for a player to construct the portal.

Once Minecraft enthusiasts have accomplished their goals in the Nether, they can head back to the Overworld to another nearby village, which has a stronghold beneath it at -472, 70, 216.

The end portal within the stronghold also has two eyes of ender, which could cut down on potential time spent in the Nether bartering for pearls.

3) Snowy Village with Ruined Portal (-1857141965)

Ruined portals can appear in various biomes, including snowy ones (Image via u/MidNightmo0n/Reddit)

This particular seed may seem like a desolate snowy wasteland to Minecraft players, but it has a ton of resources for speedrunners. North of the spawn point, players can find a snowy village at 836, 75, 119 which has some goodies to borrow from the villagers.

The smiths, in particular, should have speedrunner-friendly materials. A shipwreck rests nearby at 960, 63, 52, and there's even a pillager outpost at 563, 72, 276. The latter location is admittedly not ideal for speedrunners.

Once Minecraft players have collected what they need from the overworld, they can spot a ruined portal at 722, 63, 241. After getting their Nether materials, simply dig underneath the snowy village to find the stronghold.

2) MajesticWarden's 4-Blacksmith Seed (-1252544176)

This seed is full of nearby blacksmiths, and speedrunners love blacksmiths (Image via Mojang/MajesticWarden/Youtube)

It's no secret to Minecraft speedrunners that blacksmiths are a huge help in acquiring early resources, and this seed ensures that players maximize their looting chances. One can run from spawn to 779, 69, -263 to find a village with a grand total of four blacksmith shops free for looting.

Once Minecraft speedrunners have picked the shops clean, they can get to building their Nether portal right away. Once players have completed their killing and bartering in the lava-filled dimension, they can return to the overworld and dig underneath the village to quickly find a stronghold, with its End portal residing at 750, 40, -297.

In regards to bartering and exploring, players can find a bastion remnant resting in the Nether at 85, 65, 66 and a blaze spawner at 76, 55, -57. The End portal also has one eye of ender already slotted in, which should reduce the speedrunning time.

1) AZCraft's God Seed (168170789)

This seed provides a huge bounty of materials at its nearby village (Image via AZCraft/Youtube)

When it comes to great starts in Minecraft, this speedrun speed can be tough to beat. In a short run from spawn, players can find a village at approximately 167, 68, 823. This village's smiths have a ton of helpful materials, including diamonds and obsidian.

The obsidian is particularly helpful, as players can find a ruined Nether portal at 15, 75, 112, complete with a loot chest of golden items like golden carrots. A Nether fortress with a blaze spawner can be found in the Nether at -77, 74, 36, and a bastion remnant rest nearby at 13, 67, 69, which provides quick piglin access.

Once the Nether business is done, Minecraft players can dig underneath the village hut closest to the animal pasture and find a stronghold, with its end portal resting at 187, 27, 850.

