5 best Minecraft seeds to try new additions

Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest update to Minecraft since the Nether update in 2020. It adds a ton of new features and changes some major aspects of the game, including a total revamp to Minecraft's terrain generation, ore distribution, mountains, and caves. It also adds some new biomes related to both caves and mountains.

While the world generation has changed significantly, and chances of encountering the new features added by Minecraft 1.18 are quite high, some players might want to get a little headstart as far as the new biomes and structures are concerned. Fortunately, this can be done by playing on certain seeds, which generate the aforementioned new features in easy-to-locate areas.

Top seeds for new features in Minecraft

5) Mountainous Jungle Cavern (Seed: 2825049098349321056 )

This seed is set in a jungle and near some hills (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a jungle biome and a warm ocean. The spawning area is located near a tall cliff face on one side of the ocean, while the other side is dominated by a stone mountain biome. The base of the stone cliffs is littered with entrances to a vast cavern, and the stony shores biome on the other side houses a ruined portal and lies near the entrance to a bamboo forest.

4) Mountain valley villages (Seed: 460628901)

Two villages can be found in this beautiful valley (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the plate in a beautiful valley, surrounded by a lengthy snow mountain range. In addition to the view being breathtaking, the valley is home to two resource-laden villages. In a nutshell, players have everything they need to start their Minecraft 1.18 journey around spawn.

3) Two villages at spawn (Seed: 5725851600822493716)

Players spawn next to 2 villages in this seed (Image via Minecraft )

Just like the previous seed on this list, this seed spawns the player near two villages. The biome this time around, however, is a plains biome. The villages generate within sight of each other. One generates on a nearby hill, while the other generates in the nearby field. The area is surrounded by hills and cave entrances.

2) Island tower village (Seed: -6537256334104833826)

This seed spawns the player near an ocean with several natural tower-like structures situated nearby. One of the biggest towers houses a savanna biome and has a village covering the whole of it. Cabins can be found on both the top and the bottom of the tower, making the structure look quite broken and unique.

1) Grove and cavern near spawn (Seed: 1165080016)

This seed spawns the player near a huge cavern (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a plains biome, right at the base of a hill. Ascending up the hill will bring the player into a Grove biome, with a massive cave entrance, which can be plundered for its many resources. The cave has multiple gaps within its surface, which allows the player to descend further down, all the way to Y level -52. Additionally, an exposed cave entrance with a mineshaft can be found opposite the base of the Grove.

Minecraft has a ton of new seeds that can be played on to survey the new features added in Minecraft 1.18. Since there are a lot, having seeds dedicated to features like lush caves, the new mountains, and the huge caverns which were added with the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

