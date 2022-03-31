5 best Minecraft seeds for Xbox One in 2022

Thanks to the new generation mechanics brought about by Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, players have found some truly intriguing world seeds to try in the game's 1.18 version this year.

In addition to the Caves & Cliffs update's change to how Minecraft worlds generate, there's a slight discrepancy between game versions. Specifically, Java and Bedrock Editions generate seeds in slightly different ways.

The same seed should, in theory, work well between platforms, but certain seeds cannot be generated parallelly across versions. Regardless, there is a plethora of excellent Bedrock Edition (consoles, Pocket Edition, Windows 10) seeds worth trying in 2022.

Minecraft: Awesome Bedrock Edition seeds to try in 2022

5) Savannah Badlands Split (-78688046)

Two quite rare biomes are separated by a beautiful reef in this seed (Image via Pro Game Guides)

Badlands and savannah are two of the rarer Minecraft biomes users can expect to find in Caves & Cliffs, and this Bedrock seed brings them together in a great way. Gamers begin in a badlands biome supplied with ample bodies of water.

Across a small oceanic cliff, they can hop over to a savannah biome replete with trees. Between the two biomes, a large coral reef can also be found, providing a large amount of biodiversity for players' spawn point.

4) Mountain Ranges (700682)

Users will get their fill of massive mountains in this seed's spawn area (Image via Mojang)

One of the best aspects of the recent terrain generation rework in Minecraft is how mountains are created. Instead of taking on the appearance of large hills, mountains post 1.18 are awe-inspiring.

Reaching into the sky and ranging hundreds of blocks in multiple directions, these new mountains are fantastic spots for building or material collection. This particular seed exemplifies this, featuring various mountain ranges of different biome types.

It'd be perfect if it had a snowy biome at its spawn, but having almost every other biome's mountain range type at spawn is still gorgeous.

3) The Ocean Monument Seed (1152091468)

Gamers who enjoy exploring ocean monuments will love this seed (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monuments can be some of the most challenging yet entertaining structures to explore in Minecraft. This particular seed ratchets up that entertainment as far as it can go by including a whopping seven different ocean monuments less than 200 blocks from the seed's spawn point.

Furthermore, on opposite sides of the ocean monuments, players can find landmasses featuring forest and badlands biomes, providing all the materials they might need to prepare for their underwater excursions.

It's not advised to dive directly into the ocean monuments off the bat, but with a bit of prep time, Minecraft users will have plenty of battling and looting on their hands.

2) Massive Dripstone Cave Spawn (-582063378)

Dripstone caves are one of the more enticing new creations of the Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft gamers searching for large amounts of dripstone and/or copper ore should look no further than this seed. Although they will spawn within a fairly unassuming forest biome, a small passage opens up into a massive system of dripstone caves.

There's a massive number of dripstone blocks to be collected, as well as various ores. This includes prominently copper ore, but also coal, and even diamonds.

However, the massive cave system is also a host to more than a few hostile mobs, so players should probably fashion some weapons and armor before delving too deep into the cave system.

1) Snowy Mountains and Silent Villages (460628901)

This self-contained spawn makes for an excellent seed for beginners (Image via Mojang)

This seed has a little bit of everything to offer for new and veteran Minecraft gamers. They begin in a small meadow area with a few stone-laden sites perfect for mining.

A waterfall rests nearby for users to snag water if need be, and there are scattered villages throughout the valley to facilitate trading and early material gathering. When players are ready, they can broaden their Minecraft horizons and begin working outwards into the massive snowy mountain range surrounding the meadow.

As great as the seed's starting point is, there's plenty to discover past the reaches of the initial mountains.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer