5 best Minecraft servers like Hoplite

Minecraft has been around for over a decade, and the number of players is growing every day. It's not surprising that there are a lot of servers for the game, given its large fanbase. Among them, Hoplite is one of the most well-liked servers. It is a battle royale server where you can compete against other players in a fun PvP atmosphere. However, due to its popularity, it can have long queue times.

Listed below are the five best Hoplite-like Minecraft servers that offer an amazing gameplay experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft servers that are similar to Hoplite

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a top-tier Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Minecraft server full of special features, including survival gameplay, custom enchants, and crates.

Here, you can increase your health and damage output by using bespoke enchantments. You can also add different abilities to your armor and weapons using over 30 enchantments, making them more effective in combat. In addition, you can complete more than 20 tasks on the server to gain in-game goodies.

MoxMC has a strong economy system and unique crafting recipes that let you make one-of-a-kind goods that may be used to destroy your opponents in-game. The vibrant community and engaged admin team combine to provide an amazing gaming experience that is unmatched.

2) MxRoxNetwork

IP Address: play.mxroxgta.org

MxRoxNetwork features a special game mode with a GTA theme. The server also has game modes like factions and battle royale, but it's best known for giving you the ability to use guns in Minecraft.

Together with a welcoming management team and a vibrant community, the server guarantees equitable gameplay for all users. Regardless of whether you're a new or veteran player, you are sure to find something fun here.

Another intriguing feature of MxRoxNetwork is its ranking system, which allows you to advance in rank by fulfilling certain objectives, winning PvP matches, and finishing in-game tasks, among other server-specific requirements. This allows you to feel like you're making progress on other stuff and not just mindlessly PvPing.

3) Gamster

IP Address: mc.gamster.org

You can choose from a wide variety of game modes on Gamster, such as Skyblock, Bedwars, and Factions. Like other servers, this one has faction gameplay, where each faction aims to become the strongest force on the server.

Gamster includes a special Skyblock game mode with custom enhancements for the islands, dungeons, and mobs. In addition, you can customize your gameplay experience with a vast array of unique enchantments available.

The thing that makes Gamster most similar to Hoplite is its incredible Hunger Games game mode, where you're able to compete against other players in a battle royale.

4) Minemen Club

IP Address: minemen.club

Minemen Club is devoted to player vs player activity. The server is great for those who want to take part in duels. It also features an exclusive game mode where you must fight against other players in an FFA-type format.

To guarantee that every player competes in an equitable environment, Minemen Club has a fair play policy. The server's management crew makes sure that no player gains an unfair edge, resulting in a fair and difficult gaming experience. The server is known to have one of the best Minecraft anti-cheats around.

If you're looking for a server that will put you up against the best of the best at Minecraft PvP, Minemen Club is a fantastic choice.

5) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

With a wide range of game modes to suit all playing preferences, Hypixel is one of the biggest and most varied Minecraft servers. Popular modes, including Bedwars, Skyblock, Skywars, and many more, are available on the server.

Hypixel has a ranking system where users can advance through games and challenges to raise their level. You can use the special goodies you obtain as you advance through the stages to improve your gaming experience.

Hypixel has a full cosmetics menu that lets you modify your in-game appearance, along with a welcoming community. It also features a lively forum where users may interact with other community members and exchange ideas, hobbies, and criticism. The server has many types of game modes that are similar to Hoplite, such as UHC, FFA, Skywars, and Bedwars.