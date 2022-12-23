5 best Minecraft skins for Christmas (2022)

Christmas is only a few days away, and many Minecraft players are doing their best to show off their holiday spirit.

One way to do so is to equip a holiday skin for the occasion, and there are countless options to choose from.

As it's winter, the community has released a virtual flood of new and revised skins for winter holidays and Christmas in particular. With so many options to choose from, players have no dearth of ways to best express their mood for the holidays, and many fans have made their own custom skins for the occasion.

Awesome Christmas and Holiday Skins to Equip in Minecraft for 2022

While there are many holiday skins to list definitively, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the top five downloaded Minecraft skins for Christmas 2022:

1) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas! by Theanswerisno

This skin allows Minecraft players to step into the boots of Jolly St. Nick himself (Image via Theanswerisno/The Skindex)

It simply doesn't quite feel like Christmas without the big man in red himself. This intricately detailed Santa Claus skin should fit nicely into any holiday setting, either single or multiplayer.

Players can even pair this skin with a nice holiday map, perhaps one pertaining to the North Pole. With players taking on the appearance of St. Nick, it becomes a constant reminder that Christmas is approaching. Just be careful, as some players may be expecting a few gifts when you arrive.

2) Orange Christmas CE by GlowSquidSkinner

This snowman skin is lovingly detailed and should fit nicely in a snowy biome. (Image via GlowSquidSkinner/The Skindex)

With winter comes plenty of snow in most parts of the world, and there's still plenty of snow to be had in Minecraft as well. Considering that, why not become a snowman yourself?

This skin achieves that effectively, coming complete with a carrot nose, buttons, as well as some orange gloves, a scarf, and a hat. After all, a living snowman might get a little cold itself.

This skin should fit in nicely in a snowy or tundra biome, where a snowman can feel most at home.

3) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Theanswerisno

It may be missing antlers, but this Rudolph skin for Minecraft is still quite adorable. (Image via Theanswerisno/The Skindex)

The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been retold for generations, and now players can take on the role of Rudolph in Minecraft as well.

While the skin, unfortunately, doesn't have antlers (understandable, considering the constraints in the game's skin models), it's still a cute and fun way to celebrate the winter holidays.

Complete with hooves, excellent texturing and the titular red nose that lights the way, this skin is an excellent option for celebrating Christmas 2022.

4) Freezing by breadcqt

Some winter creatures could use a little extra warmth when the temperature dips. (Image via breadcqt/The Skindex)

For some animals in the world, it's winter almost all year round. This is the case for many penguin species, but these animals are nonetheless a symbol of winter and make their way into Christmas time as well.

As that's the case, this skin is a perfect fit when it gets chilly outside or in Minecraft itself. The skin features a particularly tall penguin complete with a festive green and red scarf, as if you're going to keep warm in Minecraft this winter, so it doesn't hurt to add some Christmas-colored clothing.

5) Winter by BrashThug

Sometimes even polar bears need to bundle up a little for winter. (Image via BrashThud/The Skindex)

Much like penguins, polar bears are quite used to the cold, but it never hurts to have a little help during the chilliest nights of winter. This Minecraft skin is both cute and fashionable, featuring a polar bear bundled up in a red plaid winter coat.

A polar bear skin like this fits in for winter and Christmas but also looks nice enough to be equipped for any season, especially in snowy or frigid frozen mountain peak biomes.

