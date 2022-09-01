5 best Minecraft skins for Education Edition in 2022

Since Minecraft: Education Edition is geared towards the learning environment and teacher-pupil dynamic, it comes with a litany of pre-loaded skins. However, players can also download and install custom skins if they want.

Regardless of how players choose to obtain their skins, they'll certainly have plenty of options available.

It can be tricky to implement custom skin files for Minecraft beginners, but the results are typically worth the effort.

If beginners are looking for customized skins for their copy of Education Edition, they may want to begin with some of the most notable sites, such as The Skindex or NameMC.

Technoblade, Glitching Persona, and 3 other great skins for Minecraft: Education Edition in 2022

1) Loving the Dark

This skin captures the eerie appearance of The Wild Update's Warden mob (Image via Emali/The Skindex)

Loving the Dark may be an interesting option for any Minecraft player who wants a spookier look. It takes the base appearance of a standard female skin and warps it into the appearance of the Warden mob, which was added to the game in the 1.19 update.

Loving the Dark is well-detailed while still maintaining the creepy aesthetic that the Warden exudes. Players should just be careful not to sneak up on anybody with this skin, as they might get a little scared.

2) Technoblade

Allow Technoblade's legacy to live on forever by using his skin (Image via MrMinecraft8247/The Skindex)

Technoblade, one of Minecraft's most lovable content creators, tragically passed away from complications of a cancerous tumor earlier this year. However, many players have paid homage to him by using his skin and creating massive monuments in his visage.

Education Edition players can do the same, thanks to this skin. They can take on the iconic appearance of Technoblade to keep his legacy alive and pay their respects to one of the pillars of the game's community.

3) Luffy

Take on the appearance of one of the most recognizable faces in Japanese pop culture with this skin (Image via Cookie3dough/The Skindex)

Monkey D. Luffy, Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, is the protagonist of the manga/anime series One Piece.

Manga and anime skins are hugely popular with the Minecraft player base, and this iteration is one of the most impressively detailed versions of Luffy to date.

This skin won't give you the rubber powers of the Gomu Gomu no Mi, but it still looks great.

4) Glitching Persona

This skin is reminiscent of an enderman, only creepier (Image via ReactorPlayz/The Skindex)

A somewhat creepy Minecraft skin with a built-in optical illusion, Glitching Persona is a unique creation.

While the skin itself resembles an enderman wearing a suit, the gradient red/blue color lines on its edges actually blur its appearance at a distance. This gives the skin an almost ethereal property to it, making its users appear even more eerie.

This skin may strike fear into more than a few players' hearts, especially if they're already easily spooked by endermen.

5) Knight

This mighty knight skin is a magnificent medieval option for players (Image via mochhi/The Skindex)

Medieval aesthetics and the world's most beloved sandbox game have long gone hand-in-hand, and this skin will allow players to fit right in with a medieval setting.

Regardless of whether a player is building a castle or learning about medieval history, this skin gives them the appearance of a fully-armored knight of the crown.

The armor on this skin is purely cosmetic, but it still looks fantastically detailed. Players can ride into battle on their horses while donning this skin for an even more impressive image.

