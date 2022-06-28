5 best Minecraft Small House build blueprints

Building has always been a huge aspect of Minecraft, and players love to build intricate structures that show off their creativity to friends and others. This is very true while enjoying Minecraft creative servers.

Players love simple and stylish homes, such as small houses, most of the things players love most about builds. This guide will compile five of the best small house-build blueprints for those looking to build a fantastic and truly stylish Minecraft small house.

Small House blueprints that are easy and beautiful builds

5) Practical Small House

Starting off this list is an efficient small house built by the Minecraft YouTuber "Rizzial." All small houses are simple, but this design displays how nice these simple houses look.

This build is a very cozy-looking house that looks quite like a cabin build. Those builds can be quite marvelous. The house even features a cute tiny porch that sets it apart from other small house builds. It also has a tiny garden, with wheat growing in the front of the house and flowers on the side.

4) Easy to Build Modern Small House

Up next is a very modern-looking, easy-to-build small house. This tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber "Rizzial." The house has a very slick new look, built mainly with quartz. This build is also a bit bigger than most other houses on this list but is still very compact.

These small, modern houses are well-liked amongst builders, and this one features a straightforward white and gray house. Many modern house builds can be found in the plot worlds of Prison Servers. The plot world is a place in prison servers where players can display their builds to others.

3) Aesthetic Small House

This is a great option for those looking for a very aesthetic small house. This time, Minecraft YouTuber "PlatinumThief" shows players how to build a fantastic small house. This build may take a bit more work due to being a bit more complicated, but it's well worth the time.

This is an incredibly unique modern house with a very artistic look. This house features leaves flowing down the roof, adding to the crazy aesthetics. This would be a fantastic build for those looking to show off their house on a towny server.

2) Simple Small House

Next is a very simple yet sleek small house, made by the YouTuber "Sv Gravity." This build is quite elegant and is a fantastic choice for those who want a small house with a fantastic look.

It is a very inexpensive build, featuring tons of space inside the house as it has two floors. The house also has a farm underneath, with stairs leading up to the house's main room. This is a fantastic choice for those playing on a survival server.

1) Modern Small House

Last but certainly not least is another small modern house. This tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber "Random Steve Guy." This is a highly well-put-together house that is great for anyone.

This build features a small house with two levels, the bottom level is made of quartz, and the top level is made of wood. This house does a great job of allowing space inside the build by placing the stairs on the outside, giving it a stunning look.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

