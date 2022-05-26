5 best Minecraft snapshots as of May 2022

Snapshots are downloadable versions of Minecraft: Java Edition that allow players to preview features that are scheduled for upcoming updates. They are periodically released as Mojang makes tweaks and changes to refine the game.

Players can download these Minecraft snapshots from the game's official site. Once they do so, they can install the preview into their Minecraft Launcher and play the preview.

There are dozens of snapshots dating back to the game's beta, so Java Edition players have plenty to choose from. However, some are much more interesting than others, thanks to cut content or gameplay changes that didn't make the final build. As of May 2022, there are many notable snapshots worth checking out, and five of the best are listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 awesome Minecraft snapshots from the game's past

5) Java Edition 1.8 Beta Pre-Release

Java 1.8's first pre-release featured the inclusion of endermen (Image via u/Luc78as/Reddit)

A snapshot dating back to before Minecraft's official debut, this pre-release added endermen to the game for the first time. Oddly enough, during this time, endermen had green eyes and particles as opposed to purple ones.

This snapshot also introduced experience orbs that players could pick up, though XP had no real use at the time. It also added the well-known animated panorama to the main menu from the seed 2151901553968352745 using the game's old terrain generation mechanics.

Furthermore, iron pickaxes could break obsidian blocks in this build, which is quite strange to see.

4) Java Edition Beta 1.6 Test Build 3

This snapshot is a throwback to one of the earliest instances of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This snapshot was not initially released to the public but is now available via the archive from Minecraft's legacy update server. Many gameplay changes were present in this snapshot that no longer appear in-game.

Notably, players who spawned in would find seven chests filled with all available items and blocks in the game. Mushrooms were capable of spreading across the ground, and fire was nerfed from spreading infinitely and quickly.

3) Java Edition Beta 1.9 Prerelease

Beta 1.9's pre-release debuted villagers for the first time as well as many other features (Image via Mojang)

As the first pre-release of Minecraft's 1.9 beta, this snapshot added many new mobs and structures like the Nether fortress to the game.

One of the most notable inclusions was villagers, which had no function at the time and used the same AI as pigs. They also made no sound whatsoever, which is somewhat eerie compared to the sounds that these mobs make now.

The Nether was expanded substantially, including the debut of blazes and magma cubes. Players could also collect items like ghast tears, blaze rods, and nether warts.

2) Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3

A cat photobombs the mighty Warden in this snapshot (Image via Mojang)

This snapshot is currently the most recent in the game. Acting as a preview, this snapshot includes plenty of elements from the upcoming 1.19 update.

However, the snapshot itself only makes a few changes, such as the Warden's sonic attack ignoring players' armor. Regardless, players can enjoy much of The Wild Update's new additions like mangrove swamps, the deep dark biome, and boats with chests.

There are likely to be plenty more snapshots forthcoming, but this one is currently the best way to play content from The Wild Update.

1) Java Edition 20w14∞

This snapshot is incredibly chaotic (Image via CaptainSparklez/Youtube)

This snapshot is a notorious one, released by Mojang for April Fool's Day in 2020. In this particular preview, players gained access to a box of infinite books and a new portal known as the Funky Portal/Neither Portal.

Players could take a book from the box or write their own and throw it into a Nether portal, creating a FunkyPortal. Upon entering the portal, players could witness a completely random-generated world, unfettered by the rules of most Minecraft world creations. The number of potential worlds that players could create was in the billions, allowing for a massive amount of replayability.

Despite never having all of its features implemented, custom dimensions and custom world generation from this snapshot were eventually introduced in later previews. Despite being a few years old, this snapshot is still incredibly fun to experiment with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi