5 best Minecraft space themed mods (2022)

Minecraft mods come in all shapes and sizes. They expand upon different gameplay elements and often add new and exciting things to the game. Although vanilla Minecraft is exciting, heavily modded gamemodes such as Minecraft Pixelmon help take gameplay to a whole new level.

One of the most popular types of Minecraft mods in recent times is that of space-themed mods. With these exciting mods, players can build rockets, travel to space, and explore the galaxy. For anyone in search of a brilliant space-themed mod to try, this list will highlight five of the absolute best.

Top 5 best space-themed mods for Minecraft to try 2022

5) The Space Age Mod

The space age mod allows players to travel to the moon (Image via Mojang)

Boasting 350,000 unique downloads, the Space Age Mod is certainly one of the best choices for anyone looking for a great mod that lets them explore the vast landscape of space.

With this mod, players can assemble their own rocket ship using regular blocks found within the world. After the ship is built, players can go on to pilot it and explore any distant planet of their choosing. There are multiple different types of rockets that can be built with this awesome mod and it's definitely worth giving a shot.

4) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is also among the most popular and feature-packed space mods ever created. It allows gamers to build a plethora of different spacecraft and begin an epic expedition into the outer depths of space.

One of the most exciting things about this mod is that players can come across various alien mobs on their journey, which are a new type of hostile mob that will attack anything and everything that they can. In order to properly fight these new pesky aliens, there are a wide variety of space weapons that can be crafted to get the job done.

3) Astromine

Astromine is yet another brilliant space-themed mod for Minecraft. It focuses on technology and has a variety of features that players can enjoy, including the ability to open a portal to a mysterious space dimension. Furthermore, there is also a simple progression system implemented so those new to the world of Minecraft modding won't get lost.

One important thing to note is that this mod uses the Fabric Modloader instead of Forge, so if that's an important deciding factor for players, then this is definitely the perfect choice.

2) Practical Space Fireworks

This next mod, titled "Practical Space Fireworks" is certainly one of the most interesting and unique space-themed mods on this list. In a nutshell, it allows players to craft satellites that can be sent to space via the use of fireworks.

While this might not sound like much, there's a lot of fine balancing that goes into sending a satellite to space, and players will have to ensure that they have calculated the correct weight, thrust, and more.

Once in space, there's a bunch of cool things the satellites can do, including being used to spy on friends while playing on Minecraft servers. If this doesn't sound appealing, then satellites can also be weaponized by being converted into an epic space laser, wrecking havoc on the world below.

1) Space Dimensions

When it comes to space-themed Minecraft mods, the Space Dimensions mod is undoubtedly among the best in its class. There's a huge catalog of content added by this mod, with a variety of new things to do and explore. What sets this mod apart from others, however, is the attention to finer details put into place.

For example, each of the many planets in which players can travel to have their own level of gravity, which ranges depending on how big the planet in question is. Players will also need their own oxygen support system if they venture off earth, this can be in the form of a spacesuit or even a sealed moon base via the use of special "life-support" blocks.

All in all, anyone looking for a brilliant space-themed mod to try out will definitely not be disappointed with the Space Dimensions mod. It's also regularly updated, still receives content updates frequently, and supports the most recent version of Minecraft.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

